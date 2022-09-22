An unusual NASCAR Cup Series postseason continued at Bristol as Chris Buescher became the third consecutive non-playoff participant to win a race — that’s a first in the playoff format.
Two former champions were among the first four drivers eliminated. Two-time champ Kyle Busch and 2014 winner Kevin Harvick were both knocked out after poor runs. Buescher became the 19th different winner this year, matching a record previously achieved four times. The series moves to Texas this week with the Cup and Xfinity cars and then all three will race at Talladega.
Here is a capsule look at the major racing series:
Last year: Kyle Larson won from the pole position.
Last race: Chris Buescher gave RFK Racing, a team long-owned by Jack Roush that added Brad Keselowski as a co-owner this year, its first victory in a points-paying Cup race in over five years by winning the night race at Bristol..
Fast facts: Buescher became the 19th different winner in NASCAR’s top series this season, matching a record accomplished four other times, and the third straight non-playoff participant to win in the postseason. ... 2014 series champion Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch (2015, 2019) and Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick were eliminated as the playoffs move to the next round. ... Chase Elliott leads Joey Logano by 15 points, Ross Chastain by 20 and defending series champ Kyle Larson by 21.
Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won after starting 10th.
Last race: Noah Gragson held off Brandon Jones over the closing laps at Bristol to win his third consecutive race and series-best sixth this year.
Fast facts: Gragson enters the first race of the playoffs as the top seed while A.J. Allmendinger won his second consecutive regular season title. ... Gragson leads Ty Gibbs by 13 points, Justin Allgaier by 18 and Allmendinger by 19 heading into the Round of 12. ... Ryan Sieg claimed the last spot in the postseason by five points over Landon Cassill, who finished 35th.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Next race: Oct. 1, Talladega, Alabama.
FORMULA ONE
Next race: Oct. 2, Marina Bay, Singapore.
INDYCAR
Next race: Next season.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Austin Prock won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car on Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.