An unusual NASCAR Cup Series postseason continued at Bristol as Chris Buescher became the third consecutive non-playoff participant to win a race — that’s a first in the playoff format.

Two former champions were among the first four drivers eliminated. Two-time champ Kyle Busch and 2014 winner Kevin Harvick were both knocked out after poor runs. Buescher became the 19th different winner this year, matching a record previously achieved four times. The series moves to Texas this week with the Cup and Xfinity cars and then all three will race at Talladega.

