CHICAGO — The White Sox agreed to terms on Wednesday on a one-year, $12 million deal with veteran slugger Edwin Encarnacion, according to reports, adding another formidable bat to what’s shaping up as an impressive lineup.
The deal for Encarnacion, who hit 34 home runs in 109 games last season with the Mariners and Yankees, reportedly also includes a 2021 club option for $12 million.
Encarnacion, who turns 37 on Jan. 7, has hit at least 32 homers in each of the last eight seasons. He has 414 career homers in 15 years with the Reds (2005-09), Blue Jays (’09-16), Indians (’17-18), Mariners (’19) and Yankees (’19).
Encarnacion had a .244/.344/.531 slash line with 18 doubles, 34 homers and 86 RBIs in 2019. He was out from Aug. 3 to Sept. 3 because of a right wrist fracture. Sixteen of his homers came as a designated hitter.
That production is much more than what the Sox got out of their designated hitters. The group combined for a .205/.285/.356 slash line and 17 homers in 2019. Yonder Alonso had the most at-bats (146) at DH and had a .164 average with six homers and 18 RBIs in 42 games before he was designated for assignment June 28.
The Sox options at DH in 2020 could include Encarnacion, Jose Abreu, James McCann, Zack Collins and Yasmani Grandal.
Abreu had three homers and 19 RBIs in 127 at-bats as a DH in 2019. McCann hit .156 with six RBIs in 45 at-bats as a DH, while Collins hit .267 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 45 at-bats as a DH.
Encarnacion also played 57 games at first base in 2019.
The three-time All-Star (2013-14, ’16) has a .263/.352/.499 career slash line with the 414 homers and 1,242 RBIs in 1,916 games.
He has had success at Guaranteed Rate Field, slashing .283/.387/.475 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 32 games.
He’ll join a roster that added two-time All-Star catcher Grandal on Nov. 21 and former Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara on Dec. 10. The Sox also re-signed Abreu, have another All-Star catcher in McCann and a young core featuring batting champion Tim Anderson, third baseman Yoan Moncada and left fielder Eloy Jimenez. Top prospects Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal are expected to play a role during the season.
The active offseason also has included signing pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez, moves that could make the Sox a factor in the American League Central.
Mets sign reliever Betances
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Dellin Betances on a one-year contract with a player option for 2021.
The Mets announced the deal with the four-time All Star on Tuesday. Betances is guaranteed $10.5 million under the contract. The 31-year-old, who is from New York, is staying in his hometown after spending his first eight seasons in the majors with the Yankees.
He missed most of 2019 because of injuries. Betances’ season ended after just eight pitches. He tore an Achilles tendon in his first appearance back from a lat injury that had sidelined him since spring training.
Betances was the first reliever in baseball history to have 100 or more strikeouts in five consecutive seasons (2014-2018). The right-hander led all major league relievers in strikeouts in each year from 2014-2016.
HOCKEY
Subban, Vonn announce engagement
Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban.
“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes,” Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. “Yes (bashful emoji) ! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!”
The former ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags “MerryChristmas” and “equality.”
Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban with the ring, with the couple wearing matching striped pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground. She also posted a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the words “drip drip”and a blue teardrop.
Vonn also said on social media in August that they were engaged.
BROADCASTING
ESPN reporter Aschoff dead at 34
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports, has died. He was 34. The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday after a brief illness.
“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy.”
Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. During the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio, ESPN reported. He was both a television and radio sideline reporter during games.
FOOTBALL
Steelers’ Rudolph done for the year
PITTSBURGH — Mason Rudolph’s star-crossed season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers placed the second-year quarterback on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after Rudolph hurt his left shoulder in the third quarter of a loss to the New York Jets.
The move clears up Pittsburgh’s quarterback picture heading into the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Devlin “Duck” Hodges will make his fifth straight start for the Steelers (8-7), who are in a tie with Tennessee for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Paxton Lynch will serve as Hodges’ primary backup. The Steelers signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett to the practice squad on Tuesday to provide depth.
Pittsburgh needs Hodges to be more careful with the ball. He’s thrown six interceptions over his past two games and was pulled in the second quarter against the Jets.