Coby White scored 19 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 18 in his return from a broken left foot and the Chicago Bulls hung on to beat the Dallas Mavericks, 109-107, in Chicago on Monday night when Luka Doncic’s desperation heave bounced off the rim.
Denzel Valentine added a season-high 17 points and the Bulls won for just the second time in 12 games even though leading scorer Zach LaVine sat out with a strained left quadriceps.
They outscored Dallas, 33-17, in the third quarter to turn a 10-point halftime deficit into an 81-75 lead, and withstood a big push in the final minute.
The Mavericks were trailing, 107-99, when Maxi Kleber dunked with 18 seconds left. Delon Wright then got a steal and fed Dorian Finney-Smith for a 3-pointer that made it a three-point game.
Chicago’s Thaddeus Young missed the first free throw before hitting the second with 13 seconds remaining.
Finney-Smith hit another 3 to make it 108-107 with three seconds left before Chicago’s Wendell Carter Jr. made the second free throw after missing the first. Finney-Smith then threw a long inbound to Doncic, who barely missed from in front of the scorer’s table.
Porter played 17 minutes and made three 3s in his first appearance since Nov. 6. Valentine surpassed his previous season high of 16 points. White continued his strong run after averaging 30.8 points over his previous four games.
Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 26 points. Doncic scored 23 and Finney-Smith added 18.
Heat 105, Bucks 89 — At Miami: Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic added 15 and Miami beat Milwaukee — moving to 2-0 against the NBA’s best team.
Brook Lopez led the Bucks (52-9) with 21 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo matched a season-low with 13 points on 6 for 18 shooting, and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Knicks 125, Rockets 123 — At New York: Rookie guard RJ Barrett tied his season high with 27 points and New York held on to beat Houston, snapping the Rockets’ six-game winning streak.
Trail Blazers 130, Magic 107 — At Orlando, Fla.: C.J. McCollum scored 41 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 24 to help Portland run away from Orlando.
Jazz 126, Cavaliers 113 — At Cleveland: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert added 20 and Utah began a four-game trip against Eastern Conference teams with a win over short-handed Cleveland, which dressed only nine players and used just seven.
Grizzlies 127, Hawks 88 — At Atlanta: Gorgui Dieng had 17 points and 10 rebounds, leading nine Memphis scorers in double figures, and the Grizzlies pulled away in the second half for a win over cold-shooting Atlanta.