CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Justin Fields to a four-year contract on Friday.
The Bears landed their quarterback of the future when they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to take the Ohio State star with the No. 11 overall pick. They have him working with the second team for now behind veteran newcomer Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year contract in March, but the question is for how long.
Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year each of his two seasons at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia. He threw for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Buckeyes.
The Bears are counting on Fields to deliver in a way Mitchell Trubisky never did after being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, and to solidify a position that has historically been a sore spot for them.
The Bears opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on Trubisky for 2021 prior to last season. He then got benched in favor of veteran Nick Foles for part of the year and wound up signing with Buffalo to back up Josh Allen.
The Bears have signed six of their seven draft picks. The only remaining unsigned selection is second-rounder Teven Jenkins, an offensive tackle from Oklahoma State.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Senio Kelemete to a one-year deal. The 49ers waived offensive lineman Justin Skule with an injury designation Friday to make room on the roster.
Kelemete was originally drafted by Arizona in the fifth round in 2012 and has played 88 games in nine seasons with the Cardinals, New Orleans and Houston. Kelemete played 14 games with five starts for Houston last season.
BASKETBALL
TORONTO — The shoulder injury that ended Toronto forward Pascal Siakam’s season early will likely force him to miss the start of next season as well.
The Raptors said Friday that Siakam had surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, with an anticipated recovery and rehabilitation time of five months. That timetable would mean Siakam can play again in early November — about two weeks after the NBA plans to open the 2021-22 season.
BASEBALL
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has hired alum and former big league player Willie Bloomquist as its next baseball coach.
Athletic director Ray Anderson announced Bloomquist’s hiring Friday. He replaces Tracy Smith, who was fired earlier this week after seven seasons.
Bloomquist played at Arizona State from 1997-99 and still has the fourth-highest batting average in school history at .394. He was a two-time All-American before being drafted in the third round of the 1999 Major League Baseball draft by the Seattle Mariners. Bloomquist played 14 big league seasons with Kansas City, Arizona and over two stints with Seattle.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw likely won’t return until August after dislocating his left shoulder diving for a ground ball this week.
Shaw got hurt Wednesday at Cincinnati and was placed on the injured list the next day. Brewers manager Craig Counsell provided a timetable before Friday’s game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Counsell said the initial plan is to see whether Shaw can recover without needing surgery.
GOLF
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Chesson Hadley is off to his best start on the PGA Tour since 2016, shooting a 5-under 66 on Friday for a two-stroke lead over Dustin Johnson in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.
Hadley was at 11-under 131 at Congaree Golf Club, his lowest total through 36 holes since the The RSM Classic in 2016.
The top-ranked Johnson, who opened his afternoon round five shots behind early starter Hadley, was tied for the lead through 17 holes.
MADISON, Wis. — Miguel Angel Jimenez had two eagles in a 7-under 65 in hot and humid conditions Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Insurance Championship. Jimenez eagled the par-5 16th and second holes and had four birdies and a bogey in the round that start on the back nine at University Ridge. The 57-year-old Spaniard has 10 victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning 21 times on the European Tour.
HOCKEY
BOSTON — Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask will have surgery to repair a previously undisclosed torn labrum in his hip, he said Friday, two days after the team was eliminated from the playoffs by the New York Islanders. Rask, who is eligible to become a free agent, said he hopes to re-sign with the Bruins and be ready to return in January or February.