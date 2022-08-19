Wyatt Kaiser’s stay at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships ended a few days shorter than expected.
USA Hockey, the defending champion, went undefeated in four preliminary round games but dropped a 4-2 decision in the quarterfinals late Wednesday at Rogers Place, the home of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. The Americans settled for fifth place at the event, which showcases the top U20 talent in the world.
Kaiser, a 6-foot, 183-pound left-shot defenseman from Andover, Minn., contributed two goals, one assist, 12 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating and took one minor penalty while averaging more than 15 minutes of ice time in five games for the Americans during the tournament. The University of Minnesota-Duluth junior skated on Team USA’s No. 2 defense tandem with University of Michigan junior Jacob Truscott.
Kaiser scored both of his goals, including the game-winning goal, in a 7-0 drubbing of Austria on Aug. 13 and earned player of the game accolades. His assist came in a 7-1 victory over Switzerland.
Kaiser played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2019-20 season. After that season, the Chicago Blackhawks selected him in the third round, 81st overall, in the NHL Draft. In two seasons at Minnesota-Duluth, Kaiser has contributed two goals, 29 points, 72 penalty minutes and an even plus/minus rating in 62 games.
The IIHF restarted the tournament this month after postponing it in late December due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2023 championships will also take place in Canada, and former Saints forwards Kenny Connors and Connor Kurth are among the candidates to represent USA Hockey.
Saints deal affiliate to Omaha — The Saints recently traded affiliates list goaltender Michael Hrabal, of Prague, Chechia, to the Omaha Lancers. The Lancers will also receive a 2023 Phase I ninth-round draft pick and a 2024 Phase I 10th round pick.
In exchange, the Saints landed four draft picks, including a 2023 Phase I second rounder, a 2024 Phase II first rounder, a 2024 Phase I fifth rounder, and a conditional 2024 draft pick.
“We feel comfortable with our goaltending situation,” Saints general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson said. “However, it was important for us to get a prospect like Michael Hrabal into the USHL to continue his college path. This transaction with Omaha benefits both parties involved.
“Paxton Geisel is returning to Dubuque for another season, and we are confident in his abilities.”
Parik signs with Avalanche organization — Goaltender Lukas Parik, who played for the Saints during the 2020-21 season, signed a free agent contract with the Colorado Eagles, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Parik, 21, was selected in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings and appeared in five AHL contests last season with the Ontario Reign, posting a 3-0-1 record. The 6-4, 190-pound netminder went 14-8-8 with a 2.69 GAA and .915 save-percentage in 32 games with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.
Guttman signs with Blackhawks — Cole Guttman, who captained the University of Denver to the NCAA championship as a senior this spring, signed a two-year entry level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, he became a free agent this summer.
Guttman, a Los Angeles native who played parts of three seasons in Dubuque and served as captain in 2017-18, tallied 55 goals and 121 points in 140 games during his four seasons at Denver. In 41 games this season, he contributed 19 goals and 45 points.
Rueschhoff re-signs with Rangers — The New York Rangers organization re-signed former Saints forward Austin Rueschhoff. The Wentzville, Mo., native has skated in parts of two seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack, accumulating 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points in 82 games at the American Hockey League level.
Sanchez returns to Iowa — Former Saints forward James Sanchez recently signed with the Iowa Heartlanders, the ECHL affiliate based in Coralville, Iowa. He later played at Arizona State and spent last season in the ECHL with Jacksonville, Fla.
Theisen takes the mic — Blake Theisen will serve as the new broadcasting and media relations manager for the Saints after Jordan Kuhns departed this summer to pursue other professional opportunities. Theisen spent the past two seasons calling games for St. Cloud State University. He studied in the same program that produced former Saints broadcaster Zack Fisch, who now works for the Hershey Bears, the top affiliate of the Washington Capitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.