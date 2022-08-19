Junior Hockey US Czechia

The United States’ Wyatt Kaiser (5) and Czechia’s Jan Mysak battle for the puck during a quarterfinal game at the IIHF junior world hockey championships on Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta.

 JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Wyatt Kaiser’s stay at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships ended a few days shorter than expected.

USA Hockey, the defending champion, went undefeated in four preliminary round games but dropped a 4-2 decision in the quarterfinals late Wednesday at Rogers Place, the home of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. The Americans settled for fifth place at the event, which showcases the top U20 talent in the world.

