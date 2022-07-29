INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was cleared Thursday to practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway following his collapse after crashing at Iowa.
Newgarden will be re-evaluated Friday after practice to determine if he can compete Saturday on the road course at Indianapolis.
Newgarden was leading and headed to a sweep of the Iowa doubleheader Sunday when the suspension on his Team Penske car broke and he smashed hard into the wall. The driver from Nashville was evaluated in the Iowa medical center and cleared, but was required to undergo a second check Thursday by IndyCar officials at the speedway.
But not long after leaving the care center, Newgarden lost consciousness and collapsed in the motorhome lot. He hit his head on the pavement, opening a wound, and was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital and held overnight.
GYMNASTICS
FBI open to settling claims by Nassar victims
WASHINGTON — The FBI has reached out to attorneys representing Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and other women who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar to begin settlement talks in the $1 billion claim they brought against the federal government, according to three people familiar with the matter.
The FBI’s general counsel contacted the lawyers for Olympic gold medalists Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney and dozens of other women on Wednesday. The FBI’s attorneys told the lawyers for the women that they had received the legal claims and the agency was “interested” in a resolution, including discussions about a potential settlement, the people said.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks close extension with WR Metcalf
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign wide receiver DK Metcalf to a three-year contract extension that will be worth up to $72 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. ESPN first reported the deal, which includes $58 million guaranteed. The deal runs through the 2025 season, when he’ll have another shot at free agency.
Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware charged with murderHOUSTON — A former NFL player was charged with murder Thursday in the killing of his girlfriend, whose remains were found months after she was reported missing last year.
Kevin Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for Washington and San Francisco, is also charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski. If convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison.
Dallas signs Turpin, 4 years after assault case
OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys signed receiver and kick returner KaVontae Turpin on Thursday, adding the former TCU player who was kicked off the team in 2018 before pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend.
Turpin was MVP of the United States Football League with the New Jersey Generals this spring after that league completed its first regular season since 1985. The 25-year-old led the league in receiving yards and had the only kick return for a touchdown.
BASEBALL
Yankees get OF Benintendi from Royals
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals for three minor league pitchers on Wednesday night in what could be the first in a flurry of moves ahead of next week’s trade deadline. The AL East leaders sent right-handers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way to the Royals along with left-hander T.J. Sikkema.
Blue Jays reveal $230M stadium renovation
TORONTO — The Blue Jays announced plans Thursday for a $230 million renovation of Rogers Centre, their downtown home since 1989 but said the change will not involve replacing the artificial turf surface with grass.
The renovation, to be undertaken in stages over the next two or three winters, will begin with the team adding raised bullpens in left and right field, adjusting the dimensions and heights of the current outfield wall and adapting outfield seating areas to add bars and patios, as well as a section of bleachers.
GOLF
Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead
DETROIT — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot.
The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
