INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was cleared Thursday to practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway following his collapse after crashing at Iowa.

Newgarden will be re-evaluated Friday after practice to determine if he can compete Saturday on the road course at Indianapolis.

The Associated Press

