GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard signed his restricted free agent tender on Monday.
Lazard hadn’t signed the tender as of last week, when he was the only Packer not to report for the team’s mandatory minicamp. Lazard will make $3.986 million this year and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the upcoming season.
The 26-year-old Lazard caught 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He had the most yards receiving and touchdown catches last season of any player still on the Packers roster following the trade of two-time All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Packers had given Lazard a second-round tender back in March, meaning any team signing the restricted free agent to an offer sheet would have owed Green Bay a second-round pick if the Packers hadn’t matched the offer.
The deadline to sign restricted free agents to offer sheets was April 22.
BASEBALL
Tigers’ Rodriguez on restricted list
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has been placed on the restricted list. Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Monday that Rodriguez informed the Tigers that he will not rejoin the team due to personal matters.
The Tigers signed Rodriguez to a $77 million, five-year contract last November, banking on him to boost a turnaround. He and the team have struggled this season.
Nationals’ Strasburg back to IL
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is headed back to the injured list after feeling discomfort following a bullpen session.
Strasburg has made one start this season, his first since he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer.
The 33-year-old right-hander had been scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Instead, manager Dave Martinez announced before Monday night’s game that Strasburg would return to the IL with an unspecified injury.
MLB upholds Donaldson suspension
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has upheld Josh Donaldson’s one-game suspension, a penalty that was assessed after the New York Yankees third baseman made a remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson about Jackie Robinson that Chicago manager Tony La Russa called racist.
MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal on Thursday, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press. The person spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because McHale’s decision was not announced.
BASKETBALL
NBA commish Silver in COVID protocols
SAN FRANCISCO — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night because of the league’s health and safety protocols.
Silver typically attends all finals games.
The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health.
Also unclear is when Silver will be able to resume attending games. Part of his role as commissioner involves handing out the league’s championship trophy, which one team will be awarded either Thursday in Boston or Sunday in San Francisco.
Grizzlies keep Jenkins with multiyear deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure to keep coach Taylor Jenkins around after he led them to their highest playoff seed in franchise history.
The Grizzlies announced Monday they signed Jenkins to a multiyear contract extension, with terms not disclosed. General manager Zach Kleiman said Jenkins has done an outstanding job leading the Grizzlies and called the extension well-deserved.
Cavs promote Buckner to associate head coach
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers assistant Greg Buckner has been promoted to associate head coach under J.B. Bickerstaff.
The team announced the promotion Monday.
Buckner has spent the past two seasons with Cleveland, helping Bickerstaff develop one of the NBA’s youngest teams. The Cavs doubled their win total this past season, making a 22-game jump and getting into the play-in game despite numerous injuries.
TRACK & FIELD
Eagles WR Allen runs 3rd-fastest 110 hurdles
Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen ran the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time in history on Sunday, crossing the finish line with a blistering time of 12.84 seconds a the USATF NYC Grand Prix.
Allen finished just four-hundredths of a second off the world record of 12.80 seconds, set by Aries Merritt in 2012. The 27-year-old beat Tokyo silver medalist Grant Holloway, who has the second-fastest time ever in the 110m hurdles (12.81), to win the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.