The Chicago Cubs landed one of the top remaining free agent starting pitchers, agreeing Wednesday to a $71 million, three-year contract with right-hander Marcus Stroman.
Stroman gets $25 million in each of the next two seasons and has a $21 million player option for 2024. His option price could increase by $2 million each for 160 innings in 2022 and ’23.
Stroman announced he was leaving the New York Mets for Chicago in a series of tweets a few hours before the labor contract between players and owners was set to expire. The Cubs later confirmed the deal.
Stroman cited the “culture and passion everywhere” in the city and said he’s “beyond excited to pitch in front one of the best fan bases in all of sports.”
He’s also looking forward to playing at Wrigley Field, saying it’s “the only big league stadium I haven’t pitched at in my career. Crazy. Can’t wait to call it home!”
White Sox, Garcia finalize deal — The Chicago White Sox and versatile Leury García have finalized a $16.5 million, three-year contract. The deal calls for the 30-year-old Garcia to earn $5.5 million each of the next three years.
He helped the White Sox win the AL Central last season, batting .267 with five homers and a career-high 54 RBIs in 126 games. He made 33 starts at second base, 28 in right field, 22 in center field, 18 at shortstop, and eight each in left field and at third base.
Twins add Bundy to rotation — The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Dylan Bundy to a $5 million, one-year contract, taking their first step toward rebuilding a depleted rotation. Bundy will make $4 million in 2022. His deal comes with an $11 million club option for 2023 or a $1 million buyout.
Taylor sticking with Dodgers — Utilityman Chris Taylor agreed on a multiyear deal to stay in Los Angeles, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The terms are not yet known. The deal is pending a physical.
Diamondbacks add Melancon — The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen, adding four-time All-Star Mark Melancon on a two-year deal worth a reported $14 million.
Wood returning to Giants — Left-hander Alex Wood is staying with the San Francisco Giants, reaching agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract.
He gives manager Gabe Kapler two starters named Alex in the rotation after Tuesday’s addition of right-hander Alex Cobb on a $20 million, two-year contract with a club option for 2024. The two pitchers even worked out together briefly during the coronavirus shutdown last year.
Kluber to Rays — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays finalized an $8 million, one-year free-agent contract. The deal includes an additional $5 million in incentives.
The 35-year-old Kluber had his third consecutive injury-plagued season in 2021, going 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees.
Padres add pair of relievers — The San Diego Padres added two of the relievers they sought, signing right-hander Luis Garcia to a two-year deal and right-hander Robert Suarez to a one-year contract.
Garcia, who will be 35 in January, is guaranteed $7 million over two years. Terms of Suarez’s pact were not immediately known, but it was expected he would get between $5 and $7 million.