STUART, Fla. — Tiger Woods’ girlfriend wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer.
Court records show that Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment on Monday in Martin County, Florida. The couple had been living together in the area just north of Palm Beach County.
Woods and Herman haven’t publicly announced the end of their relationship, which began in 2017. According to the complaint, a trust controlled by Woods is attempting to silence Herman with a nondisclosure agreement she signed while working as an employee of Woods.
The complaint argues that the NDA should be nullified under a federal law that prohibits an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved.
BASKETBALL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Allen Fieldhouse, the home of defending national champion Kansas, will soon undergo a significant renovation to upgrade its fan amenities, hospitality spaces and premium seating options while retaining the feel of the original building.
Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff said the multimillion dollar project, which will be funded by private donations, will included state-of-the-art videoboards, a new sound system and lighting, reimagined concourses on all three levels along with changes to the adjacent Wagnon Student Athletic Center.
IOWA CITY — Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen was named to the Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
In 2019, A STEP UP, Inc. became the first to exclusively recognize NCAA men and women ‘assistant’ basketball college coaches with the distinction of the Hall of Fame honor at the inaugural induction ceremony hosted in Atlanta. A STEP UP inducted a second Hall of Fame Class in 2020 during a virtual ceremony due to the pandemic.
Jensen is in her 23rd season with the Iowa women’s basketball team and her 19th as associate head coach.
Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure as coach at Syracuse ended Wednesday, with the university saying Orange assistant Adrian Autry has been promoted into the job.
The move came less than three hours after Syracuse lost to Wake Forest, 77-74, in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, after which Boeheim hinted at retirement but said it would ultimately be the university’s decision.
Ja Morant is fearless on the basketball court. That aggressive style of play helped skyrocket the 23-year-old guard to a meteoric rise to NBA stardom. But his reckless approach to basketball seemingly has spilled over into his off-court lifestyle putting him on the sidelines.
Morant is the target of an NBA investigation into a social media video with him apparently holding a gun. It’s not Morant’s first missteps off the court. Now he is missing his second game Tuesday night when Memphis visits the Los Angeles Lakers. How long he will remain on the sideline is unclear.
HOCKEY
DETROIT — Dominik Kubalik scored with 4:07 remaining in regulation time to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 victory over his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks, on Wednesday night at Little Caesar’s Arena.
Taylor Raddysh staked Chicago to a 2-0 lead in the first period, with the second goal set up by former Dubuque Fighting Saints captain Cole Guttman. Joey Anderson also scored for Chicago. Detroit got goals from Jake Walman, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond.
BASEBALL
TAICHUNG, Taiwan — The 20-team World Baseball Classic got underway after a six-year absence with Panama defeating Taiwan, 12-5, for its first win in tournament history and the Netherlands beating Cuba, 4-2, in the opening Group A game as Didi Gregorius drove in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run.
Play in Group B begins today in Tokyo with South Korea playing Australia and host Japan — led by Angels star Shohei Ohtani — up against China. Play in Groups C and D begins Saturday in Phoenix and Miami.
FOOTBALL
DALLAS — Two men who were in a Phoenix hotel lobby the night that Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin was accused of misconduct with a female employee say they didn’t see him do anything wrong and that his brief interaction with the woman appeared friendly.
Phil Watkins of Australia and Bryn Davis of Philadelphia appeared Wednesday at a news conference by video link with Irvin and his attorney. Irvin has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit. He alleges a false claim led to his removal from the hotel and from the NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage.
