British Open Golf
Brian Harman celebrates with the Claret Jug on Sunday after winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

 Jon Super The Associated Press

HOYLAKE, England — Brian Harman stood in the tunnel and looked out to the 18th green at Royal Liverpool with his eyes on that shiny claret jug, waiting for his name to be called with the century-old introduction as “champion golfer of the year.”

He always imagined this was possible.

