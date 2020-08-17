The Chicago White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, 7-2, on Sunday.
Ramirez is the first pitcher to allow four straight homers in his debut. Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run fifth inning.
It was the 10th time in major league history a team hit four straight homers. The only other time the White Sox did it was on Aug. 14, 2008, against Kansas City, when Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramirez and Juan Uribe connected.
The White Sox got another solid start from Dallas Keuchel (3-2) and won for just the third time in 11 home games.
St. Louis right-hander Dakota Hudson (0-2) allowed one run in four innings in his first start since July 26.
Athletics 15, Giants 3 — At San Francisco: Stephen Piscotty, Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien homered during Oakland’s nine-run fifth inning, powering the A’s to their fourth straight win.
Dodgers 8, Angels 3 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Keibert Ruiz homered in his first major league at-bat, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer and the Dodgers swept the Freeway Series. Max Muncy and Matt Beaty also connected for the NL-leading Dodgers (16-7), who have won a season-best five straight. Scott Alexander (1-0) got the win.
Nationals 6, Orioles 5 — At Baltimore: Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings, and Washington went ahead to stay with an unearned run in the eighth. With the victory, the defending World Series champion Nationals won the three-game series and climbed out of last place in the NL East at 8-11.
Rockies 10, Rangers 6 — At Denver: Colorado’s Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 4, Royals 2 — At Minneapolis: Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to support another strong start by Minnesota’s Randy Dobnak. Dobnak (4-1), the surprise right-hander who was promoted four levels last season before making a postseason start, allowed two runs, both on solo homers, in 5 1/3 innings.
Indians 8, Tigers 5 — At Detroit: Franmil Reyes homered twice, and the Indians beat the Tigers for the 20th straight time, nearing the major league record for most consecutive wins by a team over a single opponent.\
Rays 3-7, Blue Jays 2-5 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Willy Adames hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay, helped by a huge Toronto error, earned their second win of the day against the Blue Jays. Earlier, in the finish of a game suspended Saturday night because of rain, Brandon Lowe hit a solo shot off Jordan Romano (1-1) in the ninth to lift the Rays to the victory.
Astros 3, Mariners 2 — At Houston: Kyle Tucker hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Astros to their fourth straight win.
Yankees 4, Red Sox 2 — At New York: J.A. Happ won in his return to New York’s rotation after being skipped for a turn, Mike Ford drove in three runs and New York earned its ninth straight victory over the Red Sox, their best spurt against their rival in nearly 70 years.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 4, Marlins 0 — At Miami: Nick Markakis drove in three runs for Atlanta, and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter. The Braves took two of three games from the NL East-leading Marlins and trail them by only percentage points. Atlanta is 31-10 against Miami over the past three seasons.
Phillies 6, Mets 2 — At Philadelphia: Andrew McCutchen entered as a mid-game replacement and hit a two-run homer to help Philadelphia complete a three-game sweep.
Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4 — At Phoenix: Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Diamondbacks completed the three-game sweep.
Pirates vs. Reds postponed — MLB postponed the final two games of the series because a Cincinnati player tested positive for COVID-19. Both teams have today off, but it will not be used as a make-up date.