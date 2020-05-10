BASEBALL
Dubuque Pony League Baseball Registration — Registration for Dubuque PONY League Baseball is open for the 2020 baseball season. Any child ages 4-14, who resides in the tri-state area may register. Please visit http://dbqpony.org/ for additional information and registration, or contact info@dbqpony.org.
Asbury League — Registration for the Asbury Athletic Association’s youth baseball, softball and tee-ball leagues began Jan. 1 at www.asburyathletics.com. Follow them on Facebook at “Asbury Athletic Association.”
GYMNASTICS
Moser classes — Moser School of Dance is now taking registrations for summer and fall dance and gymnastic classes to be held in Dyersville, Iowa. Moser’s first summer clinic begins May 28 and the second summer clinic begins June 25. A third clinic is to be announced. For info or to register, email dmoser@iowatelecom.net or call 563-875-2846.
HOCKEY
Summer youth programs — East Iowa Hockey is joining forces with the Dubuque Fighting Saints to offer summer hockey development and a 3-on-3 league at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Development groups will take place from 5:15-7:30 p.m. Wednesday nights from July 1 through Aug. 26. Player Development will be focused on drills to develop the individual player (skating, shooting, passing and stick handling) for the first three-quarters of practice. The last quarter will be focused on small area/fun.
Players in the 2010-13 birth years will have seven one-hour sessions and the cost is $120 per player and $50 per goalie. Players in the 2006-09 birth years will have seven 90-minute sessions and the cost is $150 per player and $50 per goalie.
The 3-on-3 leagues will run from 4:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday nights from June 21 through Sept. 6. The leagues are designed to promote fun, high-paced action. Players are rewarded with more puck touches and scoring chances.
Cost is $150. Age divisions include U10, U12, U14 and U18/high school.
For more information on either program, contact Chris Burch at eastiowahockey@yahoo.com or 563-543-8534.
SOFTBALL
Aces seek players — The Aces fastpitch travel softball team is looking for new players for the Spring 2020 season. The Aces are a 12U team entering its fourth season of play and is primarily looking for players born in 2008, but may consider players born in 2007 or 2009. If you are interested in learning more please contact Jeff Wolf at jeffwolf4@hotmail.com.
RUNNING
Grandview Gallop — The Grandview Gallop Board opted this week to cancel the June 13 event in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The 15th annual event is now scheduled for June 2021. For more information, contact Darrell Zmolek at 563-663-2458.
TRACK & FIELD
MERGE Club — MERGE Performance Institute will again offer a fun and comprehensive youth track club in Dubuque, dedicated to the education and development of area youth. The MERGE program will focus on dynamic movements and skill sessions through the season. It is committed to maintaining a positive environment to help build confidence. This program is for any athlete who wants to improve skills in track and field or for anyone who wants to maintain their fitness during or between running seasons, or anyone interested in learning more about the sport.
It is open to athletes in grades 1-8. The club will meet Sundays through May 31 from 4-5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays through June 3 from 5:15–6:30 p.m. Cost is $95, with drop-in available. For more information, call 563-580-2057 or email mergedubuque@gmail.com.
WRESTLING
UD Wrestling camps — The University of Dubuque will be hosting wrestling clinics for wrestlers in 6th-12th grade.
The wrestling clinics will take place Aug. 3-6 with daily camp sessions from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. The clinics will cost $25 per session or $75 for the entire week of camp.
The sessions will be held at the UD Wrestling Room inside the McCormick Gymnasium. The camp will feature University of Dubuque head coach Jon McGovern (former two-time NCAA champion) and assistant coach Nate Hansen (former NCAA champion). For further questions, contact assistant coach Nate Hansen at nhansen@dbq.edu.