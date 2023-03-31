NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark tries to get past South Carolina's Raven Johnson during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinal basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark overwhelmed the reigning champions with another sensational game, scoring 41 points to help Iowa spoil South Carolina's perfect season with a 77-73 victory on Friday night in the Final Four.

The spectacular junior guard set a record for the highest-scoring semifinal game and became the first women's player to post back-to-back 40-point performances in the NCAA Tournament. She now has the Hawkeyes in a spot they've never been in before — one victory away from a national championship.

