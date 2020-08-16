BASKETBALL
Dubuque County Basketball Academy — The Dubuque County Basketball Academy will be holding team tryouts on four dates in August.
Boys in grades 5-8 can try out on Aug. 21 in Dyersville, Iowa. Tryouts for boys in grades 3-4 will take place on Aug. 22 in Cascade, Iowa.
The academy is operated by former Cascade standouts Haris Takes and Jake Green. For more information or to register, visit www.dubcobball.com or email Haris@dubcobball.com or Jake@dubcobball.com.
GOLF
Loras track/cross country outing — The Loras College track & field/cross country golf outing will take place Saturday, Aug. 29 at Bunker Hill Golf Course with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. It is a 4-person best shot. Cost is $100 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart and dinner. To register, visit https://alumni.loras.edu/xcgolfouting. For more information, email Bob Schultz at robert.schultz@loras.edu.
GYMNASTICS
Moser classes — Moser School of Dance is now taking registrations for summer and fall dance and gymnastic classes to be held in Dyersville, Iowa. For info or to register, email dmoser@iowatelecom.net or call 563-875-2846.
RUNNING
MVRA Benefit Classic — The 42nd annual Dubuque Benefit Classic half-marathon and 5K, which was scheduled for Sept. 19, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. The MVRA worked in partnership with local government, public health departments, city officials, police and sheriff departments, facility operators, sponsors, and volunteers in making the decision to cancel.
All entry fees will be deferred to the 2021 race. For more information on the organization, visit www.mvradubuque.com.
SOFTBALL
Zwingle Tournament — The Zwingle Labor Day Softball Tournament has openings for men’s and co-ed teams. The tournament is Sept. 5-6 at the Zwingle softball diamond. Double elimination. Contact Mike Clewell at 563-582-6620 or Mandy Reisner at 563-590-1579 for more information.