The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King late last month, fortifying their secondary on the eve of the regular season. The 28-year-old former Iowa Hawkeyes star spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans, intercepting five passes and recovering two fumbles. 

PITTSBURGH — Desmond King isn't sure why the Houston Texans cut him last week.

The veteran cornerback also doesn't particularly care.

