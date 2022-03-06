North Carolina spoiled the emotional home finale of retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor Stadium, beating fourth-ranked rival Duke, 94-81, on Saturday night.
The day that was all about the coach who has 1,196 career victories and five NCAA championships abruptly turned into a season-defining performance for the Tar Heels, who played fearlessly in an extra rowdy arena and shot 59% after halftime.
More than 90 former players attended and participated in a pregame ceremony that included a photo with the coach taken from high in the rafters.
Krzyzewski could only watch from his seat at the end, with UNC in firm control. And when the horn sounded, the Tar Heels mobbed each other to celebrate on the court, while Caleb Love — who overcame an 0-for-8 shooting start to score 15 of his 22 points after halftime — jawed at the Cameron Crazies.
No. 2 Arizona 89, California 61 — At Tucson, Ariz.: Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 13 and Arizona became the first Pac-12 team to win 18 conference games with a win over California.
No. 5 Auburn 82, South Carolina 71 — At Auburn, Ala.: Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and Auburn won the Southeastern Conference title with a victory over South Carolina.
No. 6 Kansas 70, No. 21 Longhorns 63 (OT) — At Lawrence, Kan.: David McCormack had 22 points and 10 rebounds, throwing down the clinching dunk after Kansas broke Texas’ full-court press in overtime, and the Jayhawks beat the Longhorns to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
No. 7 Kentucky 71, Florida 63 — At Gainesville, Fla.: Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season, and Kentucky beat Florida to secure the No. 3 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament.
No. 8 Purdue 69, Indiana 67 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Eric Hunter Jr. scored 17 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 15 to help Purdue rally past archrival Indiana.
No. 11 Villanova 78, Butler 59 — At Indianapolis: Justin Moore scored 16 points and Jermaine Samuels added 15 as Villanova built a big early lead and handed Butler its fifth straight loss.
Oklahoma State 52, No. 12 Texas Tech 51 — At Stillwater, Okla.: Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left and Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech, eliminating the Red Raiders from the Big 12 title race.
No. 13 Tennessee 78, No. 14 Arkansas 74 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler, whose family was left homeless by a fire in New York City last weekend, made two key free throws in the final seconds to help Tennessee hold on.
No. 18 Connecticut 75, DePaul 68 — At Storrs, Conn.: Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points as UConn beat DePaul in the regular-season finale for both teams.
LSU 80, No. 25 Alabama 77 (OT) — At Baton Rouge, La.: Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime, and LSU scored the final six points to beat Alabama.