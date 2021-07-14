ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Alex Gibbs, the innovative offensive line coach whose zone-blocking scheme helped lead the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs in the 1990s, has died at age 80, the team said.
The team said Gibbs died Monday from complications of a stroke with family by his side in his Phoenix home.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Gibbs, who had a profound impact on the Denver Broncos and the National Football League as an offensive line coach,” the Broncos said in a statement. “During his 14 years with the Broncos, Coach Gibbs left a lasting legacy on this league with his innovative blocking schemes and outstanding teaching ability.”
Gibbs served as the Broncos’ O-line coach from 1984-87 and 1995-2003. He also was an offensive line consultant for Denver in 2013.
His zone-blocking scheme relied on agile linemen moving together as one at the snap to create cut-back lanes for the running backs as opposed to the power scheme that relies on linemen to block the defender in front of them.
The scheme was key to the Broncos’ dominant ground game behind Hall of Famer Terrell Davis that powered Denver to championships in Super Bowls 32 and 33 against Green Bay and Atlanta, respectively.
Aside from his three stints with the Broncos, Gibbs also served as an assistant for the Los Angeles Raiders (1988-89), San Diego Chargers (1990-91), Indianapolis Colts (1992), Kansas City Chiefs (1993-94), Falcons (2004-06) and Houston Texans (2008-09).
BASKETBALL
NBA Finals ratings up from 2020 pandemic
NEW YORK — The NBA Finals has gained some, but not all, of its audience back after last year’s trip to the pandemic bubble.
The first three games of the championship match between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks averaged just about 9 million viewers, the Nielsen company said.
That’s up 41% from the 6.38 million who watched the first three games of last year’s series between the L.A. Lakers and Miami Heat. The 2020 series was held in the odd time of late September and October and played without live audiences due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Compared to the pre-COVID 2019 series where Toronto beat Golden State, this year’s audience is down 34%.
Leonard has surgery on partial ACL tear
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard had surgery Tuesday to repair a partial tear of his right ACL, an injury the Los Angeles Clippers did not specify as he sat out the team’s first-ever Western Conference finals appearance.
The Clippers said there is no timetable for his return. Leonard averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 playoff games. He first got hurt in Game 4 of the team’s second-round series against the Utah Jazz.
U.S. bounces back, tops Argentina
USA Basketball finally made it look easy again.
Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset, beating Argentina, 108-80, in Las Vegas on Tuesday to avoid what would have been the first three-game losing streak in this era of NBA players being able to represent USA Basketball.
HOCKEY
Canadiens give Ducharme 3-year deal
MONTREAL — Dominique Ducharme was hired as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday after leading the club on a playoff run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Habs announced that Ducharme has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season, removing the “interim” qualifier that’s been attached to his title since he took over from the fired Claude Julien on Feb. 24.
TOUR DE FRANCE
Konrad wins stage 16, Pogacar keeps lead
SAINT-GAUDENS, France — Austrian rider Patrick Konrad won the Tour de France’s hilly 16th stage on an otherwise uneventful day Tuesday as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory.
Konrad made his decisive break with just over 36 kilometers (22.5 miles) to go, four kilometers (2.5 miles) before the summit of Col de Portet-d’Aspet. The 29-year-old Konrad finished 42 seconds ahead of a group of five chasers on the second day of racing in the Pyrenees.
Pogacar, the defending champion, finished 13 minutes, 49 seconds after Konrad and maintained his general classification lead of more than five minutes over Rigoberto Uran and Jonas Vingegaard.
TENNIS
Federer to miss Tokyo Olympics
Roger Federer will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics, writing on social media Tuesday that he “experienced a setback” with his knee during the grass-court season. Federer had said before Wimbledon that he would make a decision about going to the Summer Games after the Grand Slam tournament ended.