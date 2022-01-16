LEXINGTON, Ky. — Joe B. Hall, who succeeded Adolph Rupp and guided Kentucky to a national championship in 1978, has died. He was 93.
The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday morning after the coach’s family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari. Hall and Calipari were close, and Hall was a a frequent presence at Kentucky practices and games. The retired coach would sometimes provide the “Y” when cheerleaders spelled out the state name during timeouts.
Calipari, who led Kentucky to the program’s eighth national title in 2012, called Hall “my friend, my mentor and an icon in our state and in our profession” in a series of tweets. He said he visited Hall this week and added that the coach squeezed his hand tightly as Calipari prayed for him.
Hall went 297-100 in 13 years with Kentucky. Born 20 miles north of the Lexington campus in Cynthiana, the former UK player and longtime assistant to Rupp assumed the monumental task of succeeding his boss in 1972 after Rupp was forced to retire because he turned 70.
FOOTBALL
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have begun the search for a new coach by seeking interviews with an initial slate of seven candidates, including Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Saturday on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the organization was not publicizing the requests, the Vikings also asked to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
With the rival Packers on a first-round bye for the playoffs, Hackett was allowed to talk to teams this weekend.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers received an unexpected boost on Saturday when they activated JuJu Smith-Schuster off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s visit to Kansas City. Smith-Schuster hasn’t played since injuring his right shoulder during a victory over Denver on Oct. 10. He underwent surgery a few days later and was expected to be lost for the season.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart told a near-capacity crowd at Sanford Stadium on Saturday the Bulldogs don’t plan to wait another 41 years for their next national championship.
“It’s moments and events like this that allow us to look back and allow us to look forward,” Smart said. “... We’re burning the boats, baby, and we’re coming back! Go Dogs!”
Georgia finished 14-1 and No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 following its 33-18 win over Alabama in the national championship game on Monday night in Indianapolis.
Georgia announced Friday it had no more tickets available for the celebration at the stadium, where the capacity is 92,746.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala — Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions in 11 starts. But Armour-Davis battled a hip injury late in the season, missing the Auburn game and both matchups with Georgia in the Southeastern Conference and national championship games. It was his first season as a starter in the secondary.
Armour-Davis joins a number of Alabama players entering the draft, including left tackle Evan Neal, cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie and Slade Bolden.
BASEBALL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The death of Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez near his home in Fort Worth, Texas, has been ruled a suicide. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office released the finding on Thursday, three days after the 28-year-old’s body was found.
The Ramirez family released a statement through the Rays, thanking the team for its support.
Ramirez, a native of Puerto Rico who attended high school in Fort Worth, was a 28th-round draft pick out of Illinois State in 2016. He played three years in Tampa Bay’s minor league system before beginning a three-season stint as a bullpen catcher with the major league team in 2019.
BASKETBALL
Nets’ Durant leaves with sprained knee
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn’s game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision.
The NBA’s scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn’t return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes.