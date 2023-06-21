Cubs Pirates Baseball
The Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner celebrates as he scores on a sacrifice fly by Seiya Suzuki against Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill during the third inning Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Cubs won, 8-3.

 Gene J. Puskar The Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are flying to England in more ways than one.

Kyle Hendricks pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Nico Hoerner homered, tripled and drove in three runs and the surging Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-3, on Wednesday in Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep.