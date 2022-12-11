Patriots Vikings Football
Buy Now

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass against the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving Night. The Vikings can clinch the NFC North today with a win over the Detroit Lions.

 Andy Clayton-King The Associated Press

DETROIT — The Minnesota Vikings have won enough to be in a position to clinch the NFC North with almost a month left in the regular season.

The Vikings (10-2) have won nine of their last 10 games, a string of success that started in September with a comeback win over Detroit and has been marked by one-possession games to raise questions about how good they are.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.