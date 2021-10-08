GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jaylon Smith has joined the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker.
The Packers officially announced Thursday afternoon that they had signed Smith. Packers coach Matt LaFleur had talked earlier in the day about how the former Cowboy would fit in with the Packers.
“I just think (he’s) a veteran guy who’s played at a really high level and just can bring kind of a mentality and leadership to our defense,” LaFleur said.
Smith made the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement in 2019 and led the Cowboys in tackles each of the past two seasons, but his play had dipped over the past year. Smith played just 16 snaps in a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Cowboys cleared the way for rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft.
Falcons WR Ridley to miss Jets game
ATLANTA — Falcons leading receiver Calvin Ridley will not play in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in London for personal reasons. After Ridley was not present for Thursday’s practice, the Falcons announced Ridley would not accompany the team to London “due to a personal matter.”
Browns QB Mayfield has torn labrum
BEREA, Ohio — For now, Baker Mayfield’s going to play through the pain — and maybe some painful-looking passes.
Cleveland’s quarterback has a partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder that does not require surgery at this time, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday. Mayfield, who had his shoulder pop out while he attempted to make a tackle last month against Houston, will continue to play as long as the injury doesn’t worsen, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
BASKETBALL
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment today in New York.
Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said.
According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.
The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.
A request for comment to the league wasn’t immediately returned.
HOCKEY
Price steps away for mental health help
MONTREAL — Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program, a stunning announcement Thursday less than a week before start of the season and just three months after the former NHL MVP backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final.
The league and players’ union said the 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. The union did not specify why he entered the program, but Price’s wife, Angela, cited mental health as a reason in an Instagram post showing Price and their three children.
SOCCER
Court says Ronaldo suit should be dismissed
LAS VEGAS — A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.
In a scathing recommendation to the judge hearing the case, Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts on Wednesday blamed Kathryn Mayorga’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for inappropriately basing the civil damages lawsuit on leaked and stolen documents shown to be privileged communications between Ronaldo and his lawyers.
BASEBALL
Callaway to lead winter league team in Mexico
Mickey Callaway, the disgraced ex-Mets manager who is banned from MLB through at least 2022, has a new job. The Acereros de Monclova, a team in the Mexican Baseball League, has hired Callaway to manage its winter league team, the team said on its website.
In April, the Angels fired Callaway as their pitching coach and MLB put him on its ineligible list, with permission to apply to be taken off after the 2022 season. He was exiled after a lengthy official investigation into reports that he sexually harassed reporters who covered his teams.