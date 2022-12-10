Iowa St Iowa Basketball
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery gets a hug from his son, Patrick, after the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State, 75-56, on Thursday.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

IOWA CITY — Things got a little rowdy in the University of Iowa men’s basketball locker room Thursday night.

Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State, 75-56, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory.

