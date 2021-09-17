KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyrann Mathieu kept hoping, even as the days slowly went by and he returned one positive test after another, that he would be cleared of COVID-19 in time to join the Kansas City Chiefs for their season opener against Cleveland.
He was. Just barely. And then he sat out anyway.
Mathieu was cleared the day before the Chiefs beat the Browns 33-29 at Arrowhead Stadium, and coach Andy Reid made the prudent decision to hold him out after missing nearly two weeks of practice.
And while Mathieu would have loved to be on the field last weekend, he acknowledged Thursday that the coaching staff made the right decision.
“I think it would be tough on anybody to not practice for 10 days and try to go out there and play a game you have to win at home,” Mathieu said. “I thought coach Reid, the training staff, everybody really made the best decision for me as a player. It was much appreciated, much respected. But I’m very happy to be back.”
‘Hard Knocks’ to debut in-season episodes
The “Hard Knocks” franchise will have regular-season episodes for the first time when “Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts” debuts on Nov. 17 on HBO.
NFL Films announced the series during halftime of Thursday night’s game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team.
It will be the Colts’ first appearance on “Hard Knocks,” which debuted in 2001 by following the Baltimore Ravens through training camp as they began defense of their Super Bowl title. The Dallas Cowboys recently wrapped up the 16th edition of the documentary series, becoming the first to make three appearances.
Giants place LG Lemieux on IR
WASHINGTON — The New York Giants have placed starting left guard Shane Lemieux on the injured reserve list and signed offensive lineman Matt Skura off their practice squad.
The Giants made the moves on Thursday afternoon, hours before a game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Lemieux had been ruled out of the game on Wednesday. He has been bothered by a knee injury since July 29 and did not play in the three preseason games. He was limited to 17 plays in the season-opening loss to Denver on Sunday.
BASEBALL
Ohtani might not pitch again in 2021
CHICAGO — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch Friday for the Los Angeles Angels because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season.
Ohtani (9-2, 3.36 ERA) felt soreness while playing catch Wednesday. Maddon said he raised the possibility of the likely AL MVP being shut down on the mound for the rest of the season during a meeting. Ohtani, 27, hasn’t pitched since Sept. 10, when he was tagged for six runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings in a loss at Houston.
HOCKEY
NHL expects 98% vaccination rate
CHICAGO — Jacob Trouba was the first NHL player who allowed himself to be publicly photographed getting jabbed with a dose of coronavirus vaccine, and his wife did rotations in the emergency room in Florida with the pandemic raging.
Perhaps because of that, the New York Rangers defenseman is not surprised that almost the entire league is expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time the season begins on Oct. 12. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly estimates that 98% of players will be vaccinated, leaving between 10 and 15 players without among roughly 700 on 32 teams across North America.
The league and NHL Players’ Association did not impose a vaccine mandate on players, but restrictions — including the potential of not being able to cross the border from the U.S. into Canada without a lengthy quarantine — contributed to the number.
Blackhawks agree to deal with Allan
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to an entry-level contract with defenseman Nolan Allan, their first-round pick in this year’s NHL draft.
The team announced the deal on Thursday. The three-year contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an $870,000 salary-cap hit.
The 18-year-old Allan was selected by Chicago with the No. 32 pick. He helped Canada win the gold medal at the this year’s U18 world junior championship, posting a goal and an assist in seven games during the tournament.
SOCCER
Lloyd scores 4 goals, U.S. women cruise
CLEVELAND — Carli Lloyd scored a career-high five goals and the United States routed Paraguay, 9-0, on Thursday in the national team’s first game since the Olympics.
The Americans won the bronze medal in Tokyo, a somewhat disappointing finish for the defending World Cup champions.
Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the opening five minutes, and added her third and fourth before halftime as the United States built a 6-0 lead. She added her final goal in the 61st.