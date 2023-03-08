MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn said he was in the “right place at the exact right time” to help save a man from a burning car. Osborn was riding in an Uber on an expressway around 2:30 a.m. Monday in Austin, Texas, when the vehicle came upon a wrecked car. Austin police said Tuesday that the car ran into a pole and caught fire. Police said the driver “had already been removed from the vehicle” by the time officers arrived. Police declined to confirm the identities of the rescuers, saying only that the investigation is ongoing. The car’s driver was taken to a hospital with injuries described by police as non-life threatening. The cause of the wreck remains under investigation. Osborn on Monday posted on Twitter a photo of himself and three others who rescued the man “from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash.” “Most of the time the saying goes ‘wrong place wrong time.’ But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time,” Osborn wrote. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are about to have two big holes to fill, along with plenty of salary cap space to do it, as they enter free agency and begin putting together a roster for the defense of their Super Bowl title. The Chiefs plan to decline using the franchise tag for the second time on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and they will release pass rusher Frank Clark, a person familiar with the decisions told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they were designating Lamar Jackson as their franchise player, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month after the expiration of his rookie contract. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Jackson was receiving the nonexclusive version of the franchise tag. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because that detail hadn’t been announced. EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After days of hard-fought, down-to-the wire negotiating the New York Giants reached a new four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Giants and agents for Jones reached the new deal with the franchise tag deadline minutes away. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t yet made the deal public. Byron Jones’ time with the Miami Dolphins will soon to be over. The Dolphins plan to release the cornerback who was once a prized acquisition in 2020 with free agency beginning next week, according to a league source. Jones, who missed the 2022 season, will be designated as a post-June 1 cut, which provides the Dolphins with $13.6 million in 2023 salary cap relief. The savings will not be available to the team until June, so it can’t be used during March’s initial wave of free agency. TAMPA, Fla. — Veteran left tackle Donovan Smith was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday in a cost-cutting move. The durable 2015 second-round draft pick started 124 regular-season and seven playoff games over eight seasons with the Bucs, who entered the offseason more than $58 million dollars over the NFL salary cap. FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who was second on the team with four sacks in 2022, will remain with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal, the team announced Tuesday. Carter started all 17 games last season and set a career high with 58 tackles. He had 12 quarterback hits, six tackles for losses, a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown. Prime Video will give an early Christmas gift to football fans for the coming season: Amazon announced Tuesday that the Black Friday game on Nov. 24 will be available for all fans to stream for free. The 2023 season will mark the first time the league has scheduled a game for the day after Thanksgiving. The teams for the 3 p.m. Eastern game will be announced later. BASKETBALL DENVER — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a rebound taken away by the league a day after his intentional miss of a layup led to him recording a triple-double. Social media had a field day with the incident involving the Milwaukee Bucks’ standout. The moment dredged up conversations about “stat padding.”
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
