Christopher Morel, Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson each hit solo shots in the third inning, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Swanson added two singles and Kyle Hendricks tossed 5 2/3 effective innings to help Chicago (77-67) strengthen its hold on the second NL wild card spot. Arizona’s four-game winning streak ended, but the Diamondbacks (75-69) remained in the third wild-card spot. Arizona held the Cubs to just four runs in winning the first three games of the series.
Morel hit his 21st homer, Bellinger his 25th and Swanson his 20th off rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, who was originally scheduled to start the game. Pfaadt, however, entered in the third as Arizona’s second reliever after manager Tory Lovullo turned to left-hander Joe Mantiply as an opener.
Swanson finished with two RBIs and Seiya Suzuki doubled in a run for the Cubs. Morel also tripled.
Seby Zavala had two hits an RBI in his first game with the Diamondbacks. The catcher was claimed off waivers from the White Sox on Wednesday.
Braves 5, Pirates 2 — At Atlanta: Matt Olson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as Atlanta became the first team to clinch a playoff berth. Atlanta (93-49) secured at least a wild card and reached the postseason for the sixth straight year, the second-longest streak in franchise history. The Braves hold a 15-game lead over second-place Philadelphia in the NL East.
Dodgers 7, Nationals 3 — At Washington: James Outman homered and Los Angeles moved closer to another division title with a victory over Washington. Jason Heyward drove in two runs for the Dodgers, who lead the NL West by 13 games over Arizona.
Marlins 5, Phillies 4 — At Philadelphia: Bryan De La Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and Miami, held hitless until the seventh, rallied to win.
Reds 7, Cardinals 1 — At Cincinnati: Hunter Greene allowed one hit in six innings, Joey Votto homered on his 40th birthday and Cincinnati stopped a three-game losing streak by beating St. Louis.
INTERLEAGUE
Yankees 4, Brewers 3 (13 innings) — At New York: Milwaukee rookie right fielder Sal Frelick preserved a no-hit bid with a leaping catch at the wall of Anthony Volpe’s drive in the 10th inning to keep the game scoreless, but New York rallied when Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the 12th off Andrew Chafin and Kyle Higashioka hit a winning double in the 13th against Hoby Milner (2-1).
Mets 2, Twins 0 — At Minneapolis: DJ Stewart hit a two-run double in the ninth inning and New York overcame a career-high 14 strikeouts by Minnesota starter Pablo López.
Astros 12, Padres 2 — At Houston: Kyle Tucker hit two RBI triples in an eight-run sixth inning as Houston routed San Diego.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 6, Mariners 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Zach Eflin (14-8) tied for the AL wins lead as Tampa Bay took three of four. The Rays have a 7 1/2-game lead over Toronto for the top AL wild card, while Seattle trails AL West-leading Houston by 2 1/2 games.
Red Sox 7, Orioles 3 — At Boston: Triston Casas hit a three-run homer off Cole Irvin as Boston averted a three-game sweep with a rain-delayed victory that halted Baltimore’s seven-game winning streak.
Rangers 9, Athletics 4 — At Arlington, Texas: Marcus Semien homered twice among his four hits, Corey Seager went deep for the 30th time this season and Texas won consecutive games for the first time in September.
Tigers 3, White Sox 2 — At Detroit: Sawyer Gipson-Long won his major league debut, and Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning for Detroit.
Blue Jays 5, Royals 2 — At Toronto: Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning and Toronto took advantage of three consecutive wild pitches by Cole Ragans to complete a three-game sweep.
Angels 2, Guardians 1 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Kenny Rosenberg gave up one run over five innings to earn his first career win.