AMES, Iowa — Iowa State extended athletic director Jamie Pollard’s contract through 2026 on Monday after a breakthrough football season.
The school said there is no scheduled salary increase. He was earning $757,000 when he announced temporary 10% pay cuts for coaches and some administrators to help offset a $25 million budget shortfall because of COVID-19.
Pollard, the athletic director since 2005, will be the nation’s fourth-longest serving Football Bowl Subdivision AD this fall behind Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione, Kentucky’s Mitch Barnhart and Ohio State’s Gene Smith.
University President Wendy Wintersteen lauded Pollard for his “consistently steady and successful leadership over many years, especially during a worldwide pandemic that brought unprecedented challenges.”
Iowa State had its best football season in program history in 2020. The Cyclones played in the Big 12 championship game and beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl, and Pollard extended coach Matt Campbell’s contract through 2028.
The department this spring will open the new $90 million Sports Performance Center, which is in addition to nearly $250 million in facilities upgrades under Pollard.
FOOTBALL
Jets trade Darnold to Panthers for 3 picks
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold was the face of a hopeful franchise, a promising playmaker who might just be the New York Jets’ quarterback for at least the next decade.
It took only three years for that dream to fizzle and fade into disappointment.
Darnold was traded Monday to the Carolina Panthers, ending months of speculation and a stint in New York that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries.
And with the Jets holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, they’re likely moving on to another young signal-caller.
New York announced it acquired a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft and second- and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft.
Bucs CB Davis apologizes for tweeting slur
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis has apologized for tweeting an anti-Asian slur, saying he didn’t understand the offensive nature of a word he used.
A key member of the Bucs’ Super Bowl-winning defense, Davis is a native of South Florida who said he thought he was using a term meaning “lame” in a tweet directed toward a producer claiming he “ran Miami.”
The player’s initial quote on Sunday, which was later deleted, said: “Gotta stop letting g---- in Miami.”
BASKETBALL
Tar Heels hire Hubert Davis
North Carolina has hired Hubert Davis as its next men’s basketball coach.
Davis, 50, who played for legendary coach Dean Smith from 1988-92, has spent the past nine seasons as an assistant coach under outgoing head coach Roy Williams. He will be the first African-American head coach in the history of the program.
Prior to returning to UNC, Davis worked for ESPN as a college basketball analyst. But when Williams had a position to fill, he handpicked Davis to join his staff despite never having coached in college. Davis played in the NBA 12 seasons.
Central Michigan fires coach Keno Davis
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan has fired men’s basketball coach Keno Davis after nine years at the helm.
CMU announced the move Monday. The Chippewas went 142-143 under Davis and did not make the NCAA Tournament. Davis was named Coach of the Year by six different organizations as the head coach of Drake in 2007-08, leading the Bulldogs to a 28-5 record and an NCAA tournament berth.
He is the son of former longtime Iowa coach Tom Davis.
BASEBALL
Reds’ Castellanos suspended two games
NEW YORK — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was suspended for two games and fined Monday for his role in an on-field brawl during the season’s opening weekend, the first discipline given by Michael Hill in his new role as Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations.
Castellanos appealed the penalty to special assistant John McHale Jr. and will not serve the suspension while the appeal is pending. He was disciplined for his actions in Saturday’s game against St. Louis and was cited for “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident.”
HOCKEY
Pavelich death ruled a suicide
ANOKA, Minn. — Last month’s death of “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey standout Mark Pavelich was ruled a suicide, a Minnesota medical examiner said Monday.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka County said in a news release that the 63-year-old Pavelich died of asphyxia. His body was found March 3 at the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minn. Pavelich was undergoing treatment at the home as part of a civil commitment for assaulting his neighbor in Cook County, Minn., in August 2019.