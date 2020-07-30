Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez hit sacrifice flies and the Chicago White Sox scored four runs in the ninth inning — three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand — to beat the Indians, 4-0, on Wednesday night in Cleveland.
The Indians got eight terrific innings from No. 5 starter Zach Plesac. He struck out a career-high 11, shut out the White Sox on three hits and continued a strong run of Cleveland pitching to start the season.
Rookie Luis Robert hit a two-run single in the ninth as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak and salvaged one game in the series.
Chicago starter Lucas Giolito matched Plesac pitch for pitch through six, holding the Indians scoreless on four hits.
Tigers 5, Royals 4 — At Detroit: JaCoby Jones hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and Detroit’s bullpen came through again in a victory over Kansas City.
Yankees 9, Orioles 3 — At Baltimore: Gerrit Cole struck out seven and D.J. LeMahieu, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge hit their first home runs of the season as New York beat Baltimore.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 12, Cubs 7 — At Cincinnati: Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel homered in their returns from a COVID-19 scare, Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and Cincinnati ended a four-game losing streak by beating Chicago.
Brewers 3, Pirates 0 — At Pittsburgh: Brandon Woodruff allowed one hit and struck out 10 while working into the seventh inning as Milwaukee beat struggling Pittsburgh.
INTERLEAGUE
Rockies 5, Athletics 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day, and Colorado wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating Oakland.
Rangers 7, Diamondbacks 4 — At Arlington, Texas: Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Texas scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak with a win over Arizona.
Nationals 4, Blue Jays 0 (10 innings) — At Washington: Adam Eaton’s bases-loaded chopper broke a scoreless tie in the 10th inning on a close play and Asdrúbal Cabrera followed with a three-run triple, helping Washington snap a three-game losing streak by beating Toronto, which is playing its home games on the road.
Braves 7, Rays 4 — At Atlanta: Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, leading Atlanta over Tampa Bay in its home opener.