Matt Carpenter broke out of his slump with a homer and three hits, Dexter Fowler drove in three runs and the St. Louis Cardinals cruised past Colorado, 11-4, on Sunday after a long rain delay.
The streaking Cardinals, who have won seven of eight and 13 of 16, swept the four-game series at Busch Stadium by a combined score of 31-12. They are a season-high 13 games over .500.
Nolan Arenado and Garrett Hampson homered for the Rockies, who have dropped six of seven. Arenado reached 100 RBIs for the fifth successive season.
Tommy Edman had three hits and Lane Thomas added a pinch-hit homer for St. Louis. Ryan Helsley (1-0) picked up his first career win with 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Antonio Senzatela (8-8) was tagged for six runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings in his return from the minors.
Nationals 7, Cubs 5 (11 innings) — At Chicago: Anthony Rendon homered and had four hits, including an RBI single in the 11th inning, as Washington earned its fifth straight victory. The Nationals outscored the Cubs, 23-10, in a three-game series between the top two teams in the NL wild-card standings. Kyle Schwarber, Addison Russell and Victor Caratini homered for Chicago, which had won five in a row before Washington rolled into town.
Diamongbacks 5, Brewers 2 — At Milwaukee: Robbie Ray returned from the injured list and pitched five scoreless innings, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker each homered, and Arizona beat Milwaukee to avoid a series sweep. Zach Davies (8-7) allowed four runs in four innings and dropped his fifth straight start.
Braves 2, Mets 1 — At New York: Josh Donaldson hit two more home runs against the Mets, Dallas Keuchel pitched his best game of the season and Atlanta won its eighth in a row by holding off New York.
Marlins 3, Phillies 2 — At Miami: Starlin Castro’s two-run double in the sixth inning capped a comeback by Miami, who rallied against Aaron Nola (12-4).
Pirates 9, Reds 8 — At Pittsburgh: Trevor Bauer had another rocky outing for Cincinnati, allowing eight runs in three innings as Pittsburgh swept a three-game series.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 2, Rangers 0 — At Chicago: Reynaldo López (8-11) pitched five no-hit innings before leaving with dehydration and flu-like symptoms and Chicago beat Texas. José Abreu drove in both runs to reach 100 RBIs for the fifth time in six seasons. Alex Colomé worked around a walk in the ninth to earn his 25th save after Aaron Bummer allowed Texas’ first hit in the sixth.
Orioles 8, Rays 3 — At Baltimore: Anthony Santander went 5-for-5 with a homer, Renato Núñez drove in three runs and Baltimore beat Tampa Bay for a split of the four-game series.
Mariners 3, Blue Jays 1 — At Seattle: Marco Gonzales (14-10) pitched three-hit ball over seven innings to get his career-best 14th win, Dylan Moore hit a solo homer and Seattle beat Toronto.
Twins 7, Tigers 4 — At Minneapolis: C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop homered, Martín Pérez pitched six solid innings and Minnesota beat last-place Detroit to increase its AL Central lead to 3½ games over Cleveland.
Royals 9, Indians 8 (10 innings) — At Cleveland: Ryan O’Hearn led off the 10th inning with his second homer of the game, sending Kansas City to a wild win over the Indians, whose playoff hopes were rocked by losing third baseman Jose Ramírez to a broken right hand.
Astros 11, Angels 2 — At Houston: Jose Altuve homered to cap a seven-run eighth inning, Framber Valdez grinded through six gritty innings and Houston beat Los Angeles.
INTERLEAGUE
Giants 5, Athletics 4 — At Oakland, Calif.: Evan Longoria homered early and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning as San Francisco rallied late again to beat Oakland for a two-game sweep.
Padres 3, Red Sox 1 — At San Diego: Manny Machado hit a two-run homer — his first in more than three weeks — and left-hander Joey Lucchesi pitched five decent innings for San Diego in a victory over Boston to avoid a three-game sweep.
Yankees 5, Dodgers 1 — At Los Angeles: During batting practice, New York’s Aaron Judge promised a fan in a wheelchair a home run, and he followed through with a solo blast in the third inning. D.J. LeMahieu and Mike Ford also went deep for New York, and Joc Pederson homered for the Dodgers.