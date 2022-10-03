Patriots Packers Football
Buy Now

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaks a tackle by New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) during overtime in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 27-24. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

 Mike Roemer

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers rebounded from a dreadful start and helped the Green Bay Packers spoil Bailey Zappe’s unexpected NFL debut with the New England Patriots.

Rodgers threw two second-half touchdown passes and led an overtime drive that resulted in Mason Crosby’s 31-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Packers to a 27-24 victory on Sunday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.