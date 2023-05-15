Byron Nelson Golf
Jason Day, of Australia, hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 LM Otero

McKINNEY, Texas — Jason Day won his first PGA Tour event in five years Sunday, shooting 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Day, winless in 105 starts since the 2018 Wells Fargo, took his first outright lead when he broke a tie at 20 under with hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler with a chip-in for birdie at the par-4 12th.

