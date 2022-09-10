Pitch Clock Baseball
Former Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein (left) speaks during a news conference at Major League Baseball’s headquarters on Friday. MLB announced several rules changes to be implemented next season.

 Jeenah Moon The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport.

The decisions were made Friday by the sport’s 11-man competition committee over the unanimous opposition of the panel’s four players. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed for the innovations along with a management team that included former Boston and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, now an MLB consultant.

