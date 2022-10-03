CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, and he still played Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday, “I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.”
The Cardinals reported Watt did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday. He was listed as questionable due to a calf injury and an illness.
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.
Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery. The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Bradshaw says he is “cancer free and feeling great.”
Former longtime New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney died this week. The team announced the deaths Sunday.
Powell was 67. Sweeney was 60.
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado.
BASEBALL
SAN DIEGO — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa plans to announce his retirement today, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday. The Sox have been without La Russa since Aug. 30, when less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals the team announced he would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors.
GOLF
JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes made birdie on his third time playing the 18th hole on Sunday, and it gave him a playoff victory over Sepp Straka in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes twice had to made tough par saves on the closing hole at the Country Club of Jackson, in regulation from 100 feet behind the green for a 3-under 69 to force a playoff and from a tough spot in a bunker to keep going.
THE COLONY, Texas — Charley Hull ran off four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under 64 to win The Ascendant LPGA on Sunday by one shot. Hull won for the first time on the LPGA Tour in nearly six years, and the 26-year-old from England crossed the $1 million mark in season earnings.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Ryan Fox closed with a 4-under for a one-shot victory in the Alfred Dunhill Links on Sunday and paid tribute to cricket great Shane Warne who had been his amateur partner in the event. Fox made seven birdies against three bogeys on the Old Course at St. Andrews, and it was enough to hold off Callum Shinkwin (67) and Alex Noren (69) to win for the third time on the European tour.
MOTOR SPORTS
SINGAPORE — Max Verstappen’s Formula One title celebration was put on hold after the Red Bull driver placed seventh at a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix won by his teammate Sergio Perez. Perez’s second win of the season saw him crossing the line 7.6 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. third.
RUNNING
LONDON — Debutant Amos Kipruto won the men’s race at the London Marathon. The 30-year-old Kenyan finished in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, 39 seconds to beat Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase in second place.
Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia recovered from a fall to win the women’s race in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 25 seconds, the third fastest time at the event. Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.
TENNIS
SEOUL, South Korea — Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada, 6-4, 7-6 (5), to win the Korean Open.
