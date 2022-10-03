CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, and he still played Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday, “I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.”

