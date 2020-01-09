EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been listed as questionable to play in the divisional round game Saturday at San Francisco because an ankle injury that occurred in practice.
Thielen wore a wrap on his left ankle Thursday. He said he got tangled up with a teammate on the field Wednesday but declined to specify the nature or severity of the injury.
“You just trust the doctors and opinions and do whatever it takes to get out there Saturday,” said Thielen, who had seven catches for 129 yards in the 26-20 overtime win last week in the wild-card round at New Orleans. “That’s my mindset. I’m preparing for Saturday. I’m going to do whatever it takes to help this team win.”
Thielen played in only eight full games during the regular season, limited by a hamstring injury he aggravated twice.
“No frustration. Just excited that I have the opportunity to play another game,” Thielen said.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice Thursday after sitting out the previous two days because of illness. He said he had the flu.
“Even if I was 30 percent, I would be out there. I mean, it’s football, and it’s that time of the year,” Diggs said. “Nothing’s going to be perfect.”
Backup safety Jayron Kearse was listed as doubtful and nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander was again ruled out, both because of knee injuries. Alexander, who was hurt Dec. 29 in the final regular season game, had minor surgery Thursday on his right knee.
Vikings OC interviews with Browns
Kevin Stefanski was the Cleveland Browns’ second choice last year. He could be the first this time.
The Vikings offensive coordinator interviewed with the Browns for their coaching job on Thursday, the 37-year-old taking a break from preparing for this weekend’s playoff game against San Francisco to make another impression on Cleveland’s search committee.
Stefanski was in the running to be the Browns coach a year ago and met with the team twice. He was reportedly favored by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, but owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam opted for Freddie Kitchens, who was fired following a drama-filled 6-10 season.
Stefanski has polished up his resume a bit in his one season running Minnesota’s offense, and there’s a chance he could emerge as Cleveland’s pick.
He is the seventh candidate to meet with the Browns, who talked with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Wednesday. The Browns are scheduled to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday. He is the presumed favorite to get the gig because McDaniels has both NFL head coaching experience and success working with star quarterback Tom Brady.
BASKETBALL
LeBron, Giannis lead All-Star votes
It could be a Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis rematch in the All-Star Game.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has passed Dallas’ Luka Doncic for the overall and Western Conference lead in fan voting for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago, with about a week and a half left in the race. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the runaway leader in the Eastern Conference voting.
The game’s captains — James and Antetokounmpo held the jobs last year — will be the All-Star starters who receive the most fan votes from his conference. James also was a captain the first time the format was used in 2018, then going up against a team picked by Golden State’s Stephen Curry.
Man arrested for throwing can at Celtics game
BOSTON — A man was arrested and escorted out of the arena after throwing a can of hard seltzer onto the court near the San Antonio Spurs bench during Wednesday night’s game with the Boston Celtics, Boston police said Thursday.
Justin Arnold, 22, of Everett, was charged with disturbing a public assembly. Arnold appeared to be intoxicated, police said in a statement.
The 20-ounce can thrown from the balcony landed on the court and sprayed all over the floor “when the crowd started to scrutinize the refs for what appeared to be a terrible call against the Celtics,” police said. The can missed a Spurs player by just a few inches, police said.
Beilein apologizes for ‘thugs’ comment
DETROIT — Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein said Thursday he has apologized after using the word “thugs” during a film session with his players the previous day.
ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during a Wednesday film session his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein told ESPN he had meant to say “slugs” in reference to the team’s effort level.
Beilein repeated that explanation Thursday after his team’s shootaround in Detroit, hours before the Cavaliers faced the Pistons. Beilein said he called the players afterward to explain the situation, and said he apologized.
Embiid has torn ligament in hand
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his left hand.
Embiid sat out the 76ers’ game Thursday night against Boston. The team said there’s no timetable for his return and that Embiid is evaluating treatment options.
Embiid injured the radial collateral ligament in the ring finger in the first half Monday night against Oklahoma City. Embiid’s overlapped his pinkie to the point that it seemed he had his fingers crossed. He played most of the game with his finger taped and said he “couldn’t go up with two hands.”
BASEBALL
D-Backs finalize deal with Rondón
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $3 million, one-year deal with relief pitcher Héctor Rondón, adding more depth to the back of their bullpen.
The team announced the deal on Thursday. Rondón gets a $2.5 million salary next season and the deal includes a team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. He could potentially get a base salary of $4 million in 2021 which could escalate to $5 million depending on how many games he finished on the mound.
The 31-year-old right-hander is a seven-year veteran who helped the Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016.