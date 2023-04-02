The NBA will have labor peace for years to come. The league and its players came to an agreement early Saturday on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement, the NBA announced. It is still pending ratification, though that process is almost certainly no more than a formality. The deal will begin this summer and will last at least through the 2028-29 season. Either side can opt out then; otherwise, it will last through 2029-30. Among the details: the in-season tournament that Commissioner Adam Silver has wanted for years will become reality, and players will have to appear in at least 65 games in order to be eligible for the top individual awards such as Most Valuable Player. Another new part of the CBA will be a second luxury tax level that, when reached, will keep teams from using their midlevel exception to sign players. The current CBA, which took effect July 1, 2017, came with a mutual option for either the NBA or the NBPA to opt out after six seasons — June 30 of this year. The sides originally had a Dec. 15 deadline to announce an intention to exercise the opt-out, then pushed it back to Feb. 8, then to Friday. The agreement doesn’t end the process, though it’s obviously a huge step forward. The owners will have to vote on what the negotiators have hammered out, and the players will have to vote to approve the deal as well. Then comes the actual writing of the document — the most recent CBA checked in at around 600 pages containing nearly 5,000 paragraphs and 200,000 words. Much of it will be the same; much of it will need revising.
Hall of Fame class announced
Gregg Popovich, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade and Becky Hammon are the headliners of the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class. They will be enshrined on Aug. 11 and 12 in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Others getting into the Hall include former North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, former Purdue coach Gene Keady, former Texas A&M women’s coach Gary Blair, longtime coach at Division III Amherst David Hixon, and Gene Bess, who won 1,300 games at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo suspended
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game without pay for head-butting Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game after the incident, which occurred with 1:25 remaining in the Bucks' 140-99 blowout loss. Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension Sunday when the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers.
Brewers’ Luis Urías out 6-8 weeks
CHICAGO — Infielder Luis Urías was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday because of a strained left hamstring, and the team selected the contract of outfielder Joey Wiemer from Triple-A Nashville. Urías was injured in Thursday’s opener, when he went 0-for-4. In 119 games last season, he hit .239 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs.
Cronenworth inks $80M deal
SAN DIEGO — Two-time All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres agreed Saturday to an $80 million, seven-year contract covering 2024-30. Cronenworth and the Padres reached a one-year deal in January for $4,225,000, and he would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. He gets a $2 million signing bonus, $7 million next year, $11 million in 2025 and $12 million in each of the following four seasons. Cronenworth receives a limited no-trade provision allowing him to list eight teams he cannot be dealt to without his consent.
Smith earns 1st career Xfinity victory
RICHMOND, Va. — Chandler Smith outran John Hunter Nemechek out of a restart with six laps to go Saturday at Richmond Raceway to win for the first time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Nemechek chose the inside lane on a restart with 12 laps left, relegating Smith to the outside. When another caution came for a crash at the back of the field, Smith had taken the lead and chose the outside for the sprint to the finish. Smith won in just his 10th career start in the series. Nemechek was second, followed by Josh Berry, Kaz Grala and Cole Custer.
Rodgers takes 1-shot lead at Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO — Patrick Rodgers shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Valero Texas Open, with his first PGA Tour title and Masters spot at stake. Making his 235th tour start, the 30-year-old Rodgers had a 12-under 204 total at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.
