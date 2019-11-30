NEW YORK — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.
The league announced the suspension Friday. Shaw was banned for at least the rest of this season and the entire 2020 season. He can petition for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2021.
According to the NFL, a league investigation found no information that Shaw used inside information or compromised any games. Shaw has not played this season and was placed on injured reserve after a shoulder injury in the preseason opener.
The league also said it found no evidence that teammates, coaches or other players were aware of Shaw betting on games.
“The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football.”
The Cardinals didn’t comment on the suspension, referring to the NFL’s statement.
The NFL did not say where Shaw placed his bets. Sports betting is now legal in 13 states after a Supreme Court decision in 2018 struck down the federal law that had limited full-scale legal sports betting to Nevada. The NFL has long been opposed to the expansion of legal gambling but since the decision has softened its stance and entered into limited partnerships with sportsbook operators.
Suspensions of NFL players for betting are rare. The highest-profile case was in 1963 when Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers and Alex Karras of the Detroit Lions were banned for the entire season. Both were reinstated the following season and Hornung went on to make the Hall of Fame.
In the most recent case, Baltimore Colts quarterback Art Schlichter was suspended in 1983 for betting on NFL games and other sporting events. He, too, was reinstated the following year.
No decision on Chargers’ James, Phillips
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn will wait until Saturday before deciding whether to activate safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips for Sunday’s game at Denver.
James and Phillips are on injured reserve but have been designated to return. James returned to practice on Monday for the first time since he suffered a stress fracture to his right foot during joint practices with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 15. Phillips — who broke his right forearm during the fourth quarter of a Sept. 15 game at Detroit — has been practicing the past two weeks.
Fangio mum on who will start at QB
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos coach Vic Fangio still isn’t saying who will start at quarterback against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend even though he said rookie Drew Lock played well while taking three-fourths of the snaps with the starters at practice this week.
Fangio says he still wants to look at the practice film of Lock and Brandon Allen, who has gone 1-2 as Denver’s starting QB since Joe Flacco went on injured reserve after eight games with a neck injury.
Kerrigan’s ironman streak to end
ASHBURN, Va. — Ryan Kerrigan’s ironman streak will end after he was ruled out of the Washington Redskins’ game Sunday at Carolina.
Kerrigan had started all 139 games of his NFL career since being drafted in the first round in 2011. That was the longest active streak in the league, trailing only Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers’ 215 games, Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr’s 183 and Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh’s 148.
The 31-year-old linebacker was concussed in a 19-16 victory against the Detroit Lions last week and has not practiced since. Interim coach Bill Callahan confirmed Friday that Kerrigan wouldn’t play against the Panthers.
HOCKEY
Avalanche down Blackhawks
CHICAGO— Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-2, on Friday.
J.T. Compher added a goal and two assists, and Cale Makar, Ryan Graves and Valeri Nichushkin also scored as Colorado started fast against listless Chicago in the first of a home-and-home set.
Patrick Kane and Zack Smith connected for the Blackhawks, who have lost four of five (1-3-1).
BASKETBALL
Irving to miss 1 more game for Nets
NEW YORK — Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has begun working on the court but will miss at least one more game because of an injured right shoulder.
Irving sat out for the eighth straight time Friday. The All-Star watched from the bench as Brooklyn beat the Boston Celtics 112-107.
The Nets hoped he could return for the second part of their home-and-home against his former team but instead ruled him out once more with an impingement. He was at the arena for an evaluation and coach Kenny Atkinson said afterward that Irving has started shooting, though not participating in any workouts with contact.
OLYMPICS
Farah to make Olympic return
LONDON — Olympic champion Mo Farah is returning to the track and wants to defend his 10,000-meter title at next year’s Tokyo Games.
Farah is a four-time Olympic gold medalist who won the 5,000-10,000 double at both the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He switched his focus to the marathon and road races after a farewell 5,000 victory at the Diamond League finals in Zurich in August 2017.