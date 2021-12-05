Sorry, an error occurred.
Zach LaVine scored 31 points despite a poor night shooting from 3-point range,and the Chicago Bulls rallied past the Brooklyn Nets, 111-107, on Saturday in New York.
LaVine shot 9-for-20 from the floor, but was just 2-for-9 from beyond the arc. He made 11 of 13 free throws, and added eight rebounds and six assists as Chicago won its third straight game.
DeMar DeRozan added 29 points, and Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu chipped in 11 apiece for Chicago.
Kevin Durant scored 28 points to lead five Brooklyn players in double figures. LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 and James Harden had 14 points and 14 assists.
Durant added 10 rebounds as Brooklyn lost for the second time in eight games.
Bucks 124, Heat 102 — At Milwaukee: Pat Connaughton scored 23 points, Khris Middleton added 22, and Milwaukee blew past Miami.
Bobby Portis added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks, who won for the ninth time in 10 games.
Nuggets 113, Knicks 99 — At New York: Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds in just 27 minutes, leading Denver over New York.