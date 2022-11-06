In the biggest games, Stetson Bennett seems to rise to the occasion and above his often more heralded counterparts.
Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as No. 1 Georgia shut down Hendon Hooker and No. 2 Tennessee’s high-powered offense to win a Southeastern Conference showdown of the nation’s top-ranked teams, 27-13, Saturday in Athens, Ga.
After leading the Bulldogs to a national title last season, Bennett improved to 23-3 as a starter at Georgia. Bennett passed for 257 yards, completing 17 of 25 passes..
No. 2 Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7 — At Evanston, Ill.: Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern.
No. 7 TCU 34, Texas Tech 24 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Kendre Miller ran for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and TCU pulled away.
No. 8 Oregon 49, Colorado 10 — At Boulder, Colo.: The do-everything Bo Nix led the charge with two passing touchdowns, two rushing scores and a TD grab as Oregon rolled.
Michigan State 23, No. 14 Illinois 15 — At Champaign, Ill.: The Michigan State defense stopped Illinois five times on fourth down to earn the upset.
No. 16 Penn State 45, Indiana 14 — At Bloomington, Ind. Kaytron Allen ran for 86 yards and a season-high three scores as Penn State routed Indiana.
No. 17 North Carolina 31, Virginia 28 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for North Carolina.
Kansas 37, No. 18 Oklahoma State 16 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown and had 110 receiving yards as the Jayhawks (6-3) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
No. 19 Tulane 27, Tulsa 13 — At Tulsa, Okla.: Tyjae Spears ran for 157 yards and a touchdown to lead Tulane.
Pittsburgh 19, No. 22 Syracuse 9 — At Pittsburgh: Rodney Hammond ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown as Pittsburgh shut down Syracuse.
