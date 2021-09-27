Andrew Knizner slid across home plate, hopped up and pumped his right arm in jubilation.
Make it a very sweet 16 for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer’s wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the lowly Chicago Cubs, 4-2, on Sunday for their 16th straight victory.
The Cardinals’ franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017, and the best in the National League since the New York Giants won 16 straight in 1951 on their way to an improbable pennant.
Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered to extend a streak that has rocketed the Cardinals into position for the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia and Cincinnati by six games with six to go.
Next up is a three-game series against NL Central champion Milwaukee beginning on Tuesday night in St. Louis.
“We’re really locked in,” Knizner said. “We’re playing good baseball. We’re playing all the way through the ninth inning until the last pitch.”
Knizner drew a leadoff walk in the ninth. With one out and the bases loaded, Heuer threw a pitch to Tyler O’Neill that tailed away from catcher Willson Contreras, bringing Knizner home.
Heuer then mishandled O’Neill’s comebacker and Lars Nootbaar scampered to the plate, giving the Cardinals a 4-2 lead.
Chicago dropped its sixth straight game. The fourth-place Cubs (67-89) went 39-42 at Wrigley Field this year.
Brewers 8, Mets 4 — At Milwaukee: Milwaukee clinched its second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy Mets behind Willy Adames’s two-run homer and three RBIs. Freddy Peralta (10-5) won for the first time since Aug. 10, allowing four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Carlos Carrasco (1-4) gave up five runs, seven hits and four walks in four innings.
Braves 4, Padres 3 — At San Diego: Will Smith struck out the side around three walks in the ninth for his 35th save, and Atlanta opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia heading into their NL East showdown. Pinch-hitter Orlando Arcia hit a go-ahead double in the sixth off Pierce Johnson (3-4).
Pirates 6, Phillies 0 — At Philadelphia: Starter Hans Crouse (0-1) gave up a home run to Cole Tucker on his first major league pitch and Pittsburgh stopped Philadelphia’s five-game winning streak.
Reds 9, Nationals 2 — At Cincinnati: Tyler Stephenson and Nick Castellanos hit consecutive home runs, and Kyle Farmer broke open the game with a grand slam as Cincinnati won its third straight.
Giants 6, Rockies 2 — At Denver: Brandon Crawford homered off Tyler Kinney to cap a four-run ninth and NL West-leading inning San Francisco won for the 15th time in 19 games and maintained a two-game lead. The Giants’ 102 wins are the most since 103 in 1993.
Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 0 — At Phoenix: Corey Seager hit two solo homers, Julio Urías (19-3) scattered five hits over five innings and World Series champion Los Angeles reached 100 wins for the third time in the last four full seasons.
INTERLEAGUE
Rays 3, Marlins 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Rookie Shane Baz (2-0) allowed three hits and struck out nine in 5 2/3 scoreless innings to win his second straight start and help the AL East champions to their team-record 14th series sweep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 5, Indians 2 — At Cleveland: Lucas Giolito allowed five hits in six scoreless innings, and Eloy Jiménez had a two-run single in the third off Triston McKenzie (5-8). Harold Ramirez homered off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth, but Liam Hendricks pitched the ninth for his 36th save. Billy Hamilton was credited with a steal of home in the eighth.
Yankees 6, Red Sox 3 — At Boston: Twice given new life after the Red Sox dropped foul balls that would have ended his eighth-inning at-bat, Aaron Judge doubled in the go-ahead runs to lead New York to victory and a wild-card flipping three-game sweep of their biggest rivals.
Blue Jays 5, Twins 2 — At Minneapolis: Danny Jansen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Griffin Jax (3-5 and George Springer also went deep. Toronto will enter the final week one game back for the second AL wild card.
Athletics 4, Astros 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Mark Canha hit an RBI single off Ryan Pressly with one out in the ninth as Oakland completed a three-game sweep and closed within three games for the second AL wild card.
Mariners 5, Angels 1 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani allowed Jarred Kelenic’s tying home run in the seventh, and Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead single in a four-run eighth against the bullpen.
Rangers 7, Orioles 4 — At Baltimore: Andy Ibáñez hit a two-run homer off John Means (6-8). and the Rangers avoided their 100th loss for at least a day by gaining a four-game split.
Royals 2, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Kris Bubic (6-6) gave up two hits in seven shutout innings. Nicky Lopez’s sacrifice fly in the fourth drove in the difference-making run.