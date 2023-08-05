WWCup Portugal US Soccer

The United States’ Sophia Smith (left) is replaced by Megan Rapinoe during a FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E match against Portugal on Tuesday. The Americans face Sweden in the knockout round Sunday.

 Abbie Parr / The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet once again at the Women’s World Cup, but this time the stakes are tremendously higher.

The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes, who they have played often in both the World Cup and the Olympics.

