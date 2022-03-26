JUPITER, Fla. — The Grapefruit League debut of St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina has been pushed back another day in order to give him more time to hone his swing, manager Oliver Marmol said on Saturday.
Molina had been scheduled to play in today’s game against the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie. The 10-time All-Star Molina is now scheduled to make his debut on Monday against Houston.
Molina, 39, missed the first week of what could be his final spring training for personal reasons.
On Friday, he played in his first live simulated game against minor leaguers, catching pitcher Miles Mikolas for four innings and going 0-for-4, flying out twice and grounding out twice. The nine-time Gold Glove winner also threw out a would-be base stealer.
Bauer’s accuser asks court to void subpoena
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is engaging in a “witch hunt” against the woman who accused him of sexual assault by pursuing an “unauthorized subpoena” for her cellphone records, attorneys for the woman argued in a court filing Friday.
In asking a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to throw out the subpoena, the attorneys claimed Bauer continues to fight in a restraining order case that was decided seven months ago and wrote: “Mr. Bauer’s harassing and abusive conduct in retaliation must stop.”
A hearing is set April 4. Bauer is on leave from the Dodgers through at least April 16.
Reds add Pham to bolster outfield
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cincinnati Reds signed free agent outfielder Tommy Pham on Saturday, trying to boost a spot where a pair of All-Stars no longer play.
Nick Castellanos signed this month with Philadelphia as a free agent and left fielder Jesse Winker was traded to Seattle. The 34-year-old Pham is expected to add speed and power to the Reds’ lineup in the outfield with Nick Senzel in center and Tyler Naquin in right.
FOOTBALL
Packers sign free agent CB Nixon
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon.
Nixon appeared in 40 games and made two starts during his three seasons with the Raiders. He made 20 tackles on defense and 18 on special teams. He had a team-high nine tackles on special teams as a rookie in 2019.
Chiefs add former Bucs RB Jones
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room.
BASKETBALL
Murray’s triple-double lifts Spurs
NEW ORLEANS — Dejounte Murray had 15 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, Keldon Johnson punctuated his 21-point night with a break-away dunk in the final seconds and the San Antonio Spurs bolstered their postseason hopes with a 107-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.
Kings need overtime to sink Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Donte DiVincenzo and Harrison Barnes hit 3-pointers in the final minute of overtime and the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Orlando Magic, 114-110, on Saturday night. Davion Mitchell led the Kings with 22 points and seven assists.
AUTO RACING
Allmendinger earns 1st win of season
AUSTIN, Texas — AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing scored their first victory of the season Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.
It was Allmendinger’s first win through six races this season, and first for Kaulig, which dominated the Xfinity Series last year and this year has added two Cup cars to its program.
Austin Hill finished second for Richard Childress Racing to give Chevrolet a 1-2 sweep. Cole Custer finished third in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and was followed by seven more Chevrolet drivers.
GOLF
Kisner rallies into final day of Match Play
AUSTIN, Texas — One match required a comeback the likes off which Austin Country Club has never seen. The other was easy enough to feel like a warm walk along Lake Austin. Either way, Kevin Kisner just seems to win in the Dell Technologies Match Play.
Three down on the 15th tee, Kisner won the next four holes to beat Adam Scott in the fourth round Saturday morning. In the quarterfinals, he was 3 up on Will Zalatoris after four holes and never trailed in a 4-and 3 victory.
Kisner reached the final day of this fickle tournament for the third time, the most of anyone since it changed from single-elimination to group play in 2015. He lost in the championship match in 2018 and won the next year.