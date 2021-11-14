Gerry Bohanon threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, Baylor’s defense constantly pressured Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler and the No. 18 Bears beat No. 4 Oklahoma, 27-14, in Waco, Texas, on Saturday to end the Sooners’ nation’s-best 17-game winning streak.
Abram Smith had 148 yards rushing, including a 75-yard scamper to set up the first of Bohanon’s two rushing TDs in the fourth quarter for the Bears (8-2, 5-2 Big 12).
The Sooners (9-1, 6-1) were held to 260 total yards.
No. 1 Georgia 41, Tennessee 17 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Stetson Bennett ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Georgia remained perfect with a rout of Tennessee.
No. 3 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Bryce Young passed for 270 yards and five touchdowns, and Alabama routed New Mexico State.
No. 6 Ohio State 59, Purdue 31 — At Columbus, Ohio: C.J. Stroud threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns, and Ohio State rolled over Purdue.
No. 8 Michigan State 40, Maryland 21 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes and Kenneth Walker ran for 143 yards and two scoresto lead Michigan State over Maryland.
No. 9 Michigan 21, No. 23 Penn State 17 — At State College, Pa.: Cade McNamara threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All with 3:29 left and Michigan rallied past Penn State.
No. 15 Texas-San Antonio 27, Southern Mississippi 17 — At San Antonio: Frank Harris passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns and UTSA beat Southern Mississippi to remain undefeated.
Mississippi State 43, No. 16 Auburn 34 — At Auburn, Ala.: Will Rogers threw for 415 yards and six touchdowns to help Mississippi State beat Auburn.
No. 17 Houston 37, Temple 8 — At Philadelphia: Alton McCaskill ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns as Houston beat Temple to clinch a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
Georgia State 42, No. 22 Coastal Carolina 40 — At Conway, S.C.: Thomas Gore stopped Shermari Jones’ run for a two-point conversion with 1:09 to play and Georgia State upset Coastal Carolina.
No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette 35, Troy 21 — At Troy, Ala.: Levi Lewis threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Troy.