Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during a game in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY — Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will miss the Hawkeyes' home game against Minnesota on Sunday.
Assistant Billy Taylor will serve as the acting head coach in McCaffery's absence.
Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) has lost three of its last four games. The Hawkeyes' game at Ohio State that was scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather.