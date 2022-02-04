Indiana Iowa Basketball
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during a game in Iowa City. 

 Charlie Neibergall

IOWA CITY — Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will miss the Hawkeyes' home game against Minnesota on Sunday.

Assistant Billy Taylor will serve as the acting head coach in McCaffery's absence.

Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) has lost three of its last four games. The Hawkeyes' game at Ohio State that was scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather.

