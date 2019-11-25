Rashaad Penny ran for a career-best 129 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown, Russell Wilson threw one TD pass and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-9, Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.
Missing their top three wide receivers, leading rusher and two Pro Bowl offensive linemen, the Eagles (5-6) couldn’t do much on offense and hurt themselves with three turnovers inside Seattle territory and another near midfield.
The Seahawks (9-2) remain undefeated on the road in six games.
Patriots 13, Cowboys 9 — At Foxborough, Mass.: The Patriots held the Cowboys’ top-ranked offense without a TD for the first time this season as New England got its 18th straight regular-season victory at home. Tom Brady finished 17 of 37 for 190 yards and one touchdown. Julian Edelman caught eight passes for 93 yards.
Saints 34, Panthers 31 — At New Orleans: Wil Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Saints took a four-game lead in the NFC South with five games left. Drew Brees completed 30 of 39 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns, and led New Orleans from its 14-yard line with 1:51 left to the Carolina 15 with 3 seconds remaining to set up the winning kick.
Jets 34, Raiders 3 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Jets’ first three-game winning streak in over two years. Brian Poole returned an interception 15 yards for a TD and the rest of the Jets defense made things miserable for Derek Carr, who was pulled by coach Jon Gruden with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.
Bills 20, Broncos 3 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Josh Allen threw two touchdowns passing and Shaq Lawson had two of Buffalo’s four sacks. The Bills have their best record through 11 games in 23 years. Buffalo improved to 8-3, to match its best start since Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s final season in 1996, while keeping the Bills firmly in position to secure their second playoff berth in three years.
Browns 42, Dolphins 24 — At Cleveland: Jarvis Landry caught two touchdown passes against his former team and the Browns won their third straight in their first game since losing star defensive end Myles Garrett to a season-ending suspension.
Steelers 16, Bengals 10 — At Cincinnati: Devlin “Duck” Hodges took over for struggling Mason Rudolph and threw a 79-yard touchdown pass, sparking the depleted Steelers and keeping the Bengals the only winless team in the NFL. Darlington, Wis., native Alex Erickson caught two passes for 43 yards for the Bengals.
Buccaneers 35, Falcons 22 — At Atlanta: Massive defensive lineman Vita Vea turned receiver to haul in his first career touchdown, one of three scoring throws by Jameis Winston. Tampa Bay escaped last place in the NFC South.
Redskins 19, Lions 16 — At Landover, Md.: Quinton Dunbar intercepted Jeff Driskel in the final minute, Dustin Hopkins hit the go-ahead field goal from 39 yards with 16 seconds left as Washington snapped a four-game losing streak.
Titans 42, Jaguars 20 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Ryan Tannehill ran for two TDs and threw two TDs to improve to 4-1 as Tennessee’s starter. Derrick Henry ran for two TDs just 16 seconds apart, and rookie receiver A.J. Brown capped the scoring spurt with a 65-yard TD catch that made it 35-3 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.