MILWAUKEE — Reliever Hunter Strickland is switching teams again as the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to see if he can regain his early-season form.
The Brewers announced Saturday they have acquired Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels for cash.
This marks the second time this season that the 32-year-old right-hander has changed teams. The Angels purchased Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15 before designating him for assignment Monday.
Strickland had a 1.69 ERA in 13 appearances for Tampa Bay but posted a 9.95 ERA in nine games with the Angels. He didn’t have a decision for either team.
Strickland has a career record of 16-16 with a 3.29 ERA. Before this season, he had pitched for the San Francisco Giants (2014-18), Seattle Mariners (2019), Washington Nationals (2019) and New York Mets (2020).
In other moves Saturday, the Brewers placed outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the injured list with a strained right shoulder and recalled utilityman Tim Lopes from Triple-A Nashville. They also transferred third baseman Travis Shaw to the 60-day injured list.
‘Mudcat’ Grant dies at 85
MINNEAPOLIS — Jim “Mudcat” Grant, the first Black 20-game winner in the American League and a key part of Minnesota’s first World Series team in 1965, has died. He was 85.
The Twins announced Grant’s death Saturday. No cause was given. Grant’s personal assistant, on behalf of the former right-hander’s family, informed the Twins of the death.
Grant spent less than four full seasons of his 14-year major league career with the Twins, but they were by far his best.
Mets expect deGrom to make next start
NEW YORK— Two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is expected to make his next scheduled start for the New York Mets despite having to leave his most recent outing because of an elbow ailment.
DeGrom played catch and threw a bullpen session Saturday afternoon, a day after he exited after six scoreless innings against San Diego because of right flexor tendinitis.
Manager Luis Rojas said his ace should be ready to face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
Nationals place Hudson on injured list
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals placed right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday.
Hudson joined the Nationals in a midseason trade with Toronto in 2019 and recorded the final three outs in Game 7 of the World Series a few months later. Hudson does have a history of injuries, including two Tommy John surgeries between 2012 and 2013 while with Arizona.
BASKETBALL
Nets’ Harden out, Green questionable
MILWAUKEE— The Brooklyn Nets again won’t have James Harden but could have forward Jeff Green back for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks today.
Nets coach Steve Nash said Saturday that Harden is out and Green is questionable for today’s game. Nash added that both players are “progressing well.” Harden hasn’t played since leaving Game 1 of the series in the opening minute with tightness in his right hamstring. Green hasn’t played at all in the series due to a plantar fascia strain.
AUTO RACING
Busch collects 99th Xfinity victory
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch stayed in front through two late restarts at Texas with pushes from series points leader Austin Cindric, the last going into a green-white overtime finish, to get his 99th career NASCAR Xfinity victory Saturday.
It was Busch’s 10th Xfinity win at Texas, where he led six times for 94 of the 171 laps and won for the second time in two starts this year — he also won the inaugural race on the road course in Austin, Texas.
Rosenqvist in hospital after Belle Isle crash
DETROIT — Felix Rosenqvist was hospitalized overnight following a wall-smashing crash Saturday early in the IndyCar race on Belle Isle.
The throttle appeared to stick in Rosenqvist’s car as he entered the sixth turn at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. With no way to stop or slow his car, the Swede slammed into a tire barrier with enough force to move the retaining wall.
SOCCER
Eriksen stable after on-field collapse
COPENHAGEN — Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was taken to a hospital Saturday after collapsing on the field during a match at the European Championship, leading to the game being suspended for more than 90 minutes.
The governing body of European soccer said Eriksen has been stabilized and the Danish soccer federation said he was awake.
“Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,” the Danish federation wrote on Twitter.