The United States’ Alex Morgan (right) reacts after a missed shot at goal with Portugal’s Diana Gomes during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand.

 Andrew Cornaga

The United States is clearly not the dominant team that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

The Americans have advanced to the knockout stage at this edition of the tournament, but just barely after a 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match. After the final whistle on Tuesday night, Alex Morgan stood expressionless with her hands on her hips.

