Here is a capsule look at today’s regional NCAA tournament games:
PITTSBURGH (23-11) vs. IOWA STATE (19-13)
Site: Greensboro, N.C.
Time: 2:10 p.m.
TV: truTV
Bottom line: The Cyclones have gone 9-9 against Big 12 opponents, with a 10-4 record in non-conference play. Iowa State scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game. The Panthers are 14-6 in ACC play. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the ACC with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Blake Hinson averaging 6.1.
Top performers: Jaren Holmes is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State. Nelly Cummings is averaging 11.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
Last 10 games: The Cyclones are 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game. The Panthers are 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.
DRAKE (27-7) vs. MIAMI (25-7)
Site: Albany, N.Y.
Time: 6:25 p.m.
TV: TBS
Bottom line: The Hurricanes’ record in ACC play is 15-5, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference play. Miami ranks seventh in the ACC in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Norchad Omier leads the Hurricanes with 9.7 boards. The Bulldogs’ record in MVC play is 15-5. Drake is the MVC leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Darnell Brodie averaging 5.1.
Top performers: Isaiah Wong is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami. Tucker DeVries is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 19 points and 5.6 rebounds. Roman Penn is shooting 51.6% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Drake.
Last 10 games: The Hurricanes are 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game. The Bulldogs are 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.
