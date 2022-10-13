Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Charges were filed Wednesday morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City. Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter. “He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me. “I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.” The NFL is also investigating Adams’ actions. Adams could face possible punishment, including a fine or suspension.
Tagovailoa limited in return to practice
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a small step Wednesday toward returning to football. Tagovailoa, who has been in the concussion protocol since Sept. 29, returned to practice in a limited capacity, though he will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The coach said there is a “scenario” where Tagovailoa could be medically cleared this week, but the QB will take things slowly, working out and throwing individually.
Dolphins’ Bridgewater still in protocol
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still showing no concussion symptoms after a hit against the Jets on Sunday caused him to leave the game, but he remains in the concussion protocol after the NFL's revised concussion rules.

Ruggs crash 1-year mark to pass before hearing

LAS VEGAS — More than a year will have passed before a judge hears evidence alleging former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III caused a fatal crash while driving drunk at 156 mph in November 2021. Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman on Wednesday scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 1, after Ruggs defense attorney David Chesnoff asked for time to investigate and possibly challenge elements of a police report that he said he received since last month.
Seahawks will adjust kickoff if ALDS conflict
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. The Seahawks announced the time adjustment on Wednesday. If there is a Game 4 between the Astros and Mariners, the Seahawks and Cardinals will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. local time rather than the currently scheduled 1:05 p.m. kickoff.
Bills’ White practices for 1st time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was cleared to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left knee 11 months ago in opening a three-week window for the starter's long-awaited return. In announcing White's return to practice, coach Sean McDermott already ruled out the sixth-year player from Buffalo's game at the Kansas Chiefs on Sunday in a showdown of two 4-1 teams.

BASKETBALL
Memphis finalizes extension with Hardaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028. Wednesday's announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine but declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban.

BASEBALL
Braves’ Matzek has Tommy John surgery
ATLANTA — Braves reliever Tyler Matzek had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will be sidelined for 12 to 18 months. Manager Brian Snitker said the 31-year-old left-hander went to Texas to be evaluated and learned that he had a torn elbow ligament.

AUTO RACING
Bowman to miss next 3 NASCAR races
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex Bowman said Wednesday he will miss the next three NASCAR races with a concussion he suffered last month in a crash in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Bowman, who sat out the past two races, will miss this weekend at Las Vegas, then sit out at Homestead and Martinsville.
