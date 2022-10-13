Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Charges were filed Wednesday morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City. Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter. “He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me. “I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.” The NFL is also investigating Adams’ actions. Adams could face possible punishment, including a fine or suspension.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

