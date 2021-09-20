Lamar Jackson finally beat Patrick Mahomes, using his legs to rush for 107 yards and scoring twice, including flipping into the end zone for the winning score as Baltimore defeated Kansas City, 36-35, Sunday night in Baltimore.
Jackson was 0-3 against the Chiefs, and he needed all of his multiple skills to break through to hand Mahomes his first loss in September after 11 victories. The matchup of NFL MVPs — Mahomes in 2018, Jackson the next year — was a wild affair from the start.
And the Ravens needed a fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Kansas City was marching into field goal range to clinch it.
With Jackson leading the Ravens’ 251 yards rushing and throwing for 239 and a score, Baltimore ensured that all four AFC North teams would have 1-1 records. Kansas City, which allowed 481 yards and gained 405, also is 1-1 in the rugged AFC West.
The dynamic Jackson twice got into the end zone to his right with dives — well, the last TD was more of a vault. Twice the Ravens misfired on 2-point conversions, but Jackson’s 2-yard run on fourth down after Edwards-Helaire fumbled secured the victory.
Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25 — At Tampa, Fla.: Tom Brady threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns, and Tampa Bay extended its win streak to a franchise-record 10 consecutive games. Brady improved to 9-0 lifetime against the Falcons (0-2), who have dropped seven in a row going back to last season, with three of those losses coming against the Bucs (2-0). Rob Gronkowski caught a pair of TD passes for the third straight game, including the Super Bowl.
Titans 33, Seahawks 30 (OT) — At Seattle: Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Tennessee, and Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal midway through overtime.
Cowboys 20, Chargers 17 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Greg Zuerlein connected on a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys the win. After Tristan Vizcaino tied the game with a 29-yarder with 3:58 remaining, Dallas went 49 yards in 11 plays to get into Zuerlein’s range.
Raiders 26, Steelers 17 — At Pittsburgh: Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns, including a 61-yard strike to Henry Ruggs midway through the fourth quarter, to lead Las Vegas. Carr completed 28 of 37 passes against a Pittsburgh defense that finished the game without a handful of starters, including All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who suffered a groin injury.
Rams 27, Colts 24 — At Indianapolis: Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles on two late scoring drives and Matt Gay made a tiebreaking 38-yard field goal with 2:23 to play. The Rams have won three straight in this series and have taken all five road openers under coach Sean McVay.
Bills 35, Dolphins 0 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Zach Moss ran for two scores and the Bills knocked out Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early with a rib injury. Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards and another touchdown for the Bills (1-1), who have won six consecutive games in the series.
Browns 31, Texans 21 — At Cleveland: Baker Mayfield came back after hurting his left shoulder to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD, leading Cleveland to the victory. Nick Chubb had a 26-yard touchdown run for the Browns (1-1), who bounced back from a Week 1 loss at Kansas City to thrill their first capacity home crowd since 2019.
Broncos 23, Jaguars 13 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Courtland Sutton had nine catches for 159 yards, and the Broncos handed the Jaguars their 17th consecutive loss. In Denver’s first game without Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Sutton showed he can be Teddy Bridgewater’s go-to guy.
Patriots 25, Jets 6 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Mac Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the draft, went 22 of 30 for 186 yards for the Patriots (1-1) a week after going 29 for 39 for 281 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Miami.
49ers 17, Eagles 11 — At Philadelphia: Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading San Francisco to the road win. Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia dominated Atlanta in a 32-6 win.
Panthers 26, Saints 7 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, and Carolina’s defense turned in another strong performance. Darnold improved to 2-0 as Panthers starter.