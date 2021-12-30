AMES, Iowa — Georgetown transfer Tre King has joined the Iowa State men’s basketball team and will be eligible to play starting in 2022-23, coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-7 forward spent the past three years at Eastern Kentucky and can play two seasons for the Cyclones. He left Georgetown two months ago, before he played a game for the Hoyas.
“I made an inadvertent mistake that did not involve another person, but I recognize it was inconsistent with the student code of conduct,” King tweeted Oct. 15.
King averaged 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and earned All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team honors last season. He was one of three players nationally with at least 30 blocks and 40 steals in 2020-21.
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa women’s basketball game against Illinois on Sunday in Iowa City has been postponed out of abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Illini basketball program.
The conference office will coordinate the rescheduling process. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Due to health and safety concerns, the UNI women’s basketball program will be postponing its first two Missouri Valley Conference contests.
The University of Northern Iowa has determined it is unable to compete in Thursday and Saturday home games against Evansville and Indiana State. The games have been postponed, and the Missouri Valley Conference office will attempt to reschedule the games, if possible.
MIAMI — The NBA postponed Wednesday’s game between Miami and San Antonio after a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests left the Heat unable to meet the league’s requirement of eight available players. It was the 10th game postponed in the NBA this season because of virus-related issues. None has been rescheduled at this point.
Candace Parker has been named The Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year for a second time. The 35-year-old Parker staved off Father Time to help her hometown Chicago Sky win the franchise’s first WNBA championship. Until this season, she played her entire WNBA career in Los Angeles.
FOOTBALL
MINNEAPOLIS — Adam Thielen underwent season-ending ankle surgery this week, leading to the Vikings placing him on injured reserve Wednesday.
The veteran receiver tried playing despite a high ankle sprain suffered Dec. 5 when Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs landed on Thielen’s left leg. He returned three weeks later against the Rams, aggravating the injury in the second quarter.
CHICAGO — Jeff Dickerson, a beloved sports reporter who covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN for two decades, has died. He was 44. Dickerson died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer at the same hospice care facility where his wife, Caitlin, died two years ago, according to ESPN. Caitlin Dickerson had undergone treatment for melanoma and its complications for eight years.
HOCKEY
The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws. The change went into effect Wednesday and applies only in the U.S. because of stricter pandemic regulations in Canada. The league has 25 teams based in the U.S. and seven in Canada.
The remainder of the world junior hockey championship in Canada has been canceled over fears of a COVID-19 outbreak.
The International Ice Hockey Federation made the announcement Wednesday on the recommendation of the organization’s medical officials.
Two games had already been forfeited because of positive coronavirus test results among U.S. and Czech players and another was imminent with Russia. The IIHF council determined the integrity of the event had been compromised by the forfeits, leading to the cancellation.
BASEBALL
SEATTLE— Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners. The 34-year-old Seager became a free agent after the season. He hit a career-high 35 home runs and had a career-best 101 RBIs last season as Seattle made a late run into playoff contention only to fall short in the final days.