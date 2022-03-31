NASCAR CUP SERIES

Toyota Owners 400

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., and qualifying, 10:15 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 300 miles.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

ToyotaCare 250

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 7:30 a.m., qualifying, 8 a.m., and race, 12:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 187.5 miles.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Next race: April 8, Martinsville, Virginia.

FORMULA ONE

Next race: April 10, Melbourne, Australia.

INDYCAR

Next race: April 10, Long Beach, California.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: April 1-3, Las Vegas.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: April 1, Lawton, Oklahoma.

